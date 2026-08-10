Arsenal now 'set' Martin Zubimendi asking price amid shock Chelsea and Real Madrid interest

Arsenal could face an unexpected transfer decision over Martin Zubimendi after his future was thrown into doubt following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes.

The Spain international only joined the Gunners last summer after Mikel Arteta's side finally won the long-running battle to sign him.

Now, Real Madrid and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring his situation.

How much would Arsenal sell Martin Zubimendi for?

© Iconsport / Anke Waelischmiller/dpa

According to reports from Spain, Arsenal would demand at least €90 million (£78 million) to consider selling Zubimendi.

That would represent a significant profit on the midfielder, who joined from Real Sociedad for around £60 million last summer and signed a five-year contract.

Real Madrid are interested after previously attempting to sign Zubimendi before Arsenal secured his signature, while Chelsea could also enter the race because of Xabi Alonso's admiration for the 27-year-old.

Zubimendi's first season at Arsenal was mixed. He initially established himself as an important part of Arteta's midfield before a knee injury disrupted his campaign, and his involvement subsequently diminished.

The arrival of Guimaraes could now make competition for places even tougher.

Should Arsenal sell Martin Zubimendi?

© Imago

However, Arsenal should resist the temptation of selling him.

Even if Zubimendi's first season did not go entirely to plan, ditching him after just 12 months would undermine the reason the Gunners pursued him so relentlessly in the first place.

The north Londoners are trying to go one step further after winning the Premier League title and losing the Champions League final. To do that, Arteta needs depth across every position, particularly in midfield.

Guimaraes, Zubimendi, Declan Rice and Mikel Merino would give Arsenal an outstanding collection of options, allowing Arteta to rotate without dramatically weakening his team during a season packed with Premier League, Champions League and cup fixtures.

A £78m-plus fee would be tempting, particularly for a player who has struggled for consistency, but Arsenal should be thinking about trophies rather than short-term profit.

Zubimendi could still prove to be an important part of the squad, and keeping him would give Arteta the depth required to compete on every front.