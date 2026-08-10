Arsenal transfer news today: Bruno Guimaraes warning, Ibrahim Mbaye update

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Monday, August 10!

The Gunners suffered a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in Sunday's Emirates Cup match, a result that highlighted ongoing defensive deficiencies that Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta are under pressure to address before the September 1 deadline.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Arsenal done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on August 10?

Arsenal's £75m signing of Bruno Guimaraes - who was unveiled to the Emirates crowd on Sunday - has been the headline arrival of their window, though not everyone is convinced he is the finished article.

Former Newcastle midfielder Didi Hamann suggested in an exclusive Sports Mole interview that Guimaraes is "not top class" yet and must prove himself at the highest level in a Gunners shirt.

Arsenal are believed to be exploring further defensive cover following William Saliba's injury, with Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero previously mooted as a surprise target.

Any deal is understood to be extremely unlikely, however, given Tottenham's refusal to negotiate with their fiercest rivals, while Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly the more realistic destinations for the Argentine.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain teenager Ibrahim Mbaye is said to be attracting interest from the Emirates, though he is understood to be leaning toward a move to Liverpool instead.

Arsenal are also believed to have re-entered the race for Bradley Barcola after missing out on Vinicius Junior, with reports suggesting they have made contact with the PSG winger's representatives.

A "significant investment" is said to be under consideration if Arsenal are to hijack Liverpool's long-standing pursuit of the Frenchman.

Mikel Arteta is understood to be keen to add further attacking depth before deadline day on September 1, having already missed out on Morgan Rogers earlier in the window.

Saliba is expected to be sidelined for several months, while Jurrien Timber remains out for a few weeks, so a new rearguard addition could come to fruition.