Preview: Sturm Graz vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

Sturm Graz must overturn a two-goal deficit to keep their Champions League dreams alive when they welcome Fenerbahce to Merkur Arena for the second leg of their third qualifying round tie.

The Austrian outfit suffered a 2-0 loss when the teams met in Istanbul last week, a result which leaves the Turkish side in the driving seat as they continue their quest for a long-awaited return to the main stage of Europe's top-tier club competition.

Match preview

Sturm's victory over Hearts in the previous qualifying round felt like a walk in the park, but the Austrian outfit have their work cut out to keep their dreams of returning to the Champions League proper alive following their 2024-25 league phase campaign.

A slow start proved costly for Fabio Ingolitsch's side, who conceded an early opener from Talisca before Mason Greenwood doubled the lead for the Turkish heavyweights on the cusp of half time, with the scoreline remaining unchanged after the interval.

However, Sturm bounced back from their continental setback on Saturday, thanks to a Nelson Weiper-inspired 2-0 victory at Hartberg on matchday two of the Austrian top flight, and the Graz club will look to carry that momentum into their comeback task on Tuesday.

The Blacks have every reason to believe, having won six of their nine home European games, with the most recent being a 4-0 victory over Hearts in the previous round, although the prior five continental wins at Merkur Arena all came by a margin that would still see them eliminated from this tie.

Failure to pull off a comeback means Sturm will feature in the Europa League league phase for a second straight season, with the loser of this Champions League qualifying tie transferred directly to the main stage of Europe's second-tier club competition.

© Iconsport / SeskimPhoto

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce's journey in the Europa League ended in the knockout playoff round last season, although the Istanbul outfit have not reached the main stage of the Champions League since 2008-09, and last week's first-leg victory has taken them a step closer to breaking that unwanted record.

The result also ensured that the Yellow Canaries remain unbeaten in their three competitive outings this season under Ismail Kartal, having avoided defeat across both legs of their 2-1 aggregate triumph over Gornik Zabrze in the previous round.

While Fenerbahce have a two-goal cushion entering Tuesday's encounter, the Turkish side can also be confident of advancing given they have avoided defeat in each of their last five matches on the road in Europe (W2, D3).

Progression beyond this phase will see the Yellow Canaries face either Sparta Prague or Lyon in the playoffs, and manager Kartal, who was appointed in June, will look to go one better than his recent predecessors, with Fener exiting at the same stage under Jose Mourinho last season.

Sturm Graz Champions League form:

W

W

L

Sturm Graz form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

L

W

Fenerbahce Champions League form:

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Sturm seemingly did not suffer any fresh injuries across their last two outings, although Amady Camara and Otar Kiteishvili remain doubtful to feature on Tuesday due to fitness issues.

Simon Seidl and Weiper came off the bench to inspire Ingolitsch's side to victory at the weekend, with the former providing both assists for the latter's goals, and while Seidl is expected to return to the lineup, Weiper has strengthened his case even if he is unlikely to start.

Fenerbahce will be without defender Jayden Oosterwolde, who suffered a partial hamstring tendon tear in last week's first leg, with Archie Brown expected to deputise on the left side of defence.

Talisca has found the net in each of the Yellow Canaries’ three Champions League outings this season and is expected to lead the line once again, while summer signing Greenwood should keep his place on the right flank after opening his account for the club on his full debut.

Sturm Graz possible starting lineup:

Khudyakov; Heil, Vallci, Mitchell, Soglo; Hodl, Weinhandl, Stankovic, Seidl; Wlodarczyk, Jatta

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Gunok; Semedo, Skriniar, Ake, Brown; Guendouzi, Kante; Greenwood, Asensio, Akturkoglu; Talisca

We say: Sturm Graz 1-1 Fenerbahce (Fenerbahce win 3-1 aggregate)

Although Sturm have an impressive record at home in Europe, they also face a Fenerbahce side who have proved resilient on their continental travels.

As such, both teams are expected to cancel each other out, making a draw a feasible outcome as Fenerbahce look to move a step closer to ending their long exile from the Champions League main stage.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.