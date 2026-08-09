Harry Kane transfer news: Outcome of Bayern Munich contract 'talks' revealed as England striker aims for Ballon d'Or

Harry Kane is expected to extend his contract at Bayern Munich, with talks set to be held this week, the newest report has claimed.

The 2026-27 season is fast approaching, and Vincent Kompany's side are widely considered as favourites for the Bundesliga title.

Bayern have finished first in each of the last two seasons, and their domestic success in recent years has been built upon the performances of talisman Kane.

However, the striker only has one year left on his contract, and there are fears that the likes of Barcelona could tempt the Englishman to Spain.

The Times report that contract talks between Kane and Bayern will take place next week, and he is expected to sign a new deal and extend his stay at the club.

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Harry Kane at Bayern Munich: 2025-26 season in Germany

Kane is seen as one of the favourites for the Ballon d'Or, and his 2025-26 season makes him a strong candidate for the prestigious award.

In 51 games in all competitions, the forward scored 61 goals while also providing seven assists, and he managed to score six goals in seven matches for England at the 2026 World Cup.

HARRY KANE AT BAYERN MUNICH (2025-26) Matches: 51 Starts: 44 Goals: 61 Assists: 7 Shots per 90: 4.39 Goals/Assists per 90: 1.52

Kane was in a league of his own in Germany in 2025-26, with his return of 36 goals nearly double the tally that second top scorer Deniz Undav managed (19).

The last time the Ballon d'Or was won by a player in the Bundesliga was in 1996, when Borussia Dortmund's Matthias Sammer was given the award, so Kane must defy recent history if he is to be named the best in the world.

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How much longer can Harry Kane continue at the top level?

While it is not surprising to see players continue at the top level into their thirties, Kane will inevitably experience a decline at some point

The forward turned 33 at the end of July, but given he has never relied on his speed, there is a strong chance that he could still be world class over the next few seasons.

Robert Lewandowski was 33 when he made his Barcelona debut in 2022, but he managed to score 120 times for the Spanish side, so perhaps Kane could look to the example set by the legendary Polish striker.