Preview: Lyon vs Sparta Prague - prediction, team news, lineups

Lyon and Sparta Prague conclude their Champions League third-round qualifying tie with a clash at Groupama Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Needing to overturn a narrow deficit after a 2-1 defeat in the first leg, the hosts will hope to capitalise on home advantage and put themselves 180 minutes away from a return to Europe’s grandest stage.

Match preview

After taking the lead in fortuitous fashion on the stroke of half time via a Martin Suchomel own goal, Lyon looked set to continue their impressive record against Sparta before a quickfire double from Matej Rynes and John Mercado turned the game on its head.

As a result, Paulo Fonseca’s men have work to do in their first home match of the season, and failure to reach the UCL play-offs would dampen the mood ahead of their Ligue 1 opener against Toulouse later this month.

Aiming to attempt a comeback in their Champions League history for the seventh time, Les Gones have never overturned a first-leg deficit in the six previous instances, whether it be during the qualifiers or the tournament proper, highlighting the size of the task lying in wait on Tuesday.

Perhaps the only positive from last week’s defeat in Prague was Lyon opening the scoring in this fixture yet again, and the French giants will need another positive start to get the home crowd going and inject belief.

Tuesday’s hosts have not lost any of their last nine home matches in this competition since 2016, although seven of them have ended all-square; a repeat of that here would see Lyon’s UCL aspirations end and send them to the Europa League.

© Imago / CTK Photo

Off the back of six unsuccessful bites at the cherry, Sparta Prague finally managed to get one over on Lyon and are now on the verge of putting the final nail in the coffin of their French counterparts’ Champions League hopes 22 years on from losing both group-stage meetings in 2004.

With one eye on their upcoming European assignment, Brian Priske rang the changes for Saturday’s Czech First League clash against Mlada Boleslav and suffered a 2-0 loss; whether that decision was justified is set to be seen soon.

Last weekend's defeat was the Maroons’ second from as many away outings this season, with a combined score of 5-1. They cannot afford another poor showing on the road if they are to make their first-leg advantage count after their efforts at Letna Hill.

Sparta have now gone six matches without a clean sheet for the first time since May 2025, a statistic that will concern Priske ahead of Tuesday's decider.

Despite his side holding a narrow advantage, the 49-year-old insists Sparta will not be sitting back, recently stating that his team "will need to have more of the ball and create more chances" to see themselves over the line against a side who have beaten them in all three previous home meetings.

Lyon Champions League form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Sparta Prague Champions League form:

Sparta Prague form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

Khalis Merah remains sidelined with a sprained ankle and will not feature for Lyon, though the 19-year-old is nearing a return to action.

Mads Bistrup and Pavel Sulc will also miss out as they are sidelined with knee problems; the latter is also facing an uncertain future amid interest from elsewhere.

Corentin Tolisso endured the agony of missing a crucial penalty in Prague and will be eager to make amends here.

Midfielders Magnus Andersen and Patrik Vydra have not featured since last season and remain unavailable for Sparta, along with Jakub Martinec.

After a man-of-the-match display in the first leg, Matej Rynes proved a significant attacking threat from left-back, making him one to watch here.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Kluivert, Tessmann, Mata; Ouedraogo, Carvalho, Morton, Maitland-Niles; Tolisso, Openda, Vinicius

Sparta Prague possible starting lineup:

Surovcik; Suchomel, Sevinsky, Sorensen, Rynes; Macek, Irving; Mercado, Karabec, Alcocer; Brunes

We say: Lyon 3-1 Sparta Prague

For Lyon, the task is simple: win or go home, and the hosts will need no extra motivation to raise their game.

With a packed Groupama Stadium behind them, Lyon are backed to overcome their Czech opponents and set up a play-off clash with either Fenerbahce or Sturm Graz.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.