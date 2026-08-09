Preview: Deportes Tolima vs Independiente del Valle - prediction, team news, lineups

The final match in round of 16 action at the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday will see Deportes Tolima welcome Independiente del Valle to Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro in Ibague.

In the group stage, the Colombians narrowly advanced, finishing second, above Nacional on goal difference, while Independiente topped their group ahead of Rosario Central.

Match preview

For the second time this decade, Tolima will feature in the last 16 of this tournament as they seek to win a Libertadores knockout match for the first time since 1982.

The last time they were in this phase of the competition, they were beaten handily by the future champions Flamengo 8-1 on aggregate in 2022.

A win on Tuesday would not only be their first in the Libertadores knockout stage this century but it would also extend their unbeaten run in the competition this year to four matches.

Not only are they unbeaten at home in the tournament this season, but they have yet to concede a goal in those three outings at Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro.

Sebastián Oliveros Gabriel has won two of his last three competitive matches on home soil, and he will hope to avoid suffering successive competitive home defeats on Tuesday for the first time since taking charge.

Tolima have never lost a Copa Libertadores home outing versus Ecuadorian opposition, beating their upcoming opponents in the group stage in 2022 (1-0).

© Imago / Agencia Prensa-Independiente

While Tolima got here in part due to their strong defensive home form, the Independiente del Valle attack helped them finish first in Group H.

Joaquin Papa Monestier saw his team net the third-most goals in the group phase of the 2026 tournament, scoring 11 altogether in their six outings.

On the other hand, they went goalless in two of their three group fixtures away from home, while dropping points on two of those occasions.

In leg one on Tuesday, they can end a five-match winless run in the round of 16 of the Libertadores, a streak that dates back to 2016.

Meanwhile, they have a chance to win a round of 16 match away from home in this competition on Tuesday for the first time this century, while they have not scored a goal as the visitors in this phase of the competition in the 2000s.

Independiente del Valle have never beaten a Colombian side away from home in the Libertadores, losing all four of those previous games as the visitors.

Deportes Tolima Copa Libertadores form:

Deportes Tolima form (all competitions):

Independiente del Valle Copa Libertadores form:

Independiente del Valle form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Despite recovering from a knock, goalkeeper Alvino Volpi Neto should be available for Tolima in leg one, while Shean Barbosa is questionable after missing their domestic outing over the weekend due to a muscular problem.

Neto has yet to concede a goal at home in this year’s Libertadores, while Luis Sandoval and Jherson Mosquera led them with two goals each in the group phase.

A cruciate ligament tear will prevent Patrik Mercado from featuring for the Ecuadorians, Jean Arroyo is out due to a tibia and fibula fracture, Guido Villar has a knee injury and Juan Cazares is doubtful because of an inner ligament issue.

Carlos Gonzalez leads them with five goals in the competition so far, and Junior Sornoza has goals in consecutive games, netting the winner in a 1-0 victory over Rosario Central.

Deportes Tolima possible starting lineup:

Neto; Osorio, Arrieta, A. Angulo, Pedrozo; Guzman, Trujillo; Lopez, Roviera, Valencia; Parra

Independiente del Valle possible starting lineup:

Quintana; Romero, Carabajal, Viacava, Loor; Mendez, Alcivar, Sornoza; Rodriguez, Gonzalez, Pata

We say: Deportes Tolima 0-1 Independiente del Valle

The Ecuadorians' current form and defensive structure could prove to be frustrating for Tolima to break down, allowing the visitors to sneak a goal in on the break.

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