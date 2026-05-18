Preview: Coquimbo Unido vs Deportes Tolima - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 18 May 2026 22:38

Coquimbo Unido host Deportes Tolima on Tuesday, May 19, with kick-off at 10pm UK time, in matchday five of Group B of the 2026 Copa Libertadores. The fixture will be played at Estadio Francisco Sanchez Rumoroso.

The contest brings together the two sides who have opened a slight gap at the top of an otherwise tightly contested group. Deportes Tolima lead the standings on seven points, level with Coquimbo Unido, while Universitario and Nacional remain within touching distance on four points.

Match preview

Coquimbo Unido arrive at this fixture with a key opportunity to land a serious blow in Group B. Hernán Caputto's side have collected seven points across the opening four matchdays and come off a vital comeback victory over Universitario, beating the Peruvian outfit 2-1 at the Francisco Sánchez Rumoroso.

The Chilean Pirates went behind to a goal from Alex Valera but responded with a decisive display from Guido Vadalá, who struck twice to hand the black-and-yellows a crucial win. That result drew Coquimbo level on points with Deportes Tolima and kept them inside the qualifying places for the last 16.

Home advantage looks like one of the factors that could tip the balance. In this Copa Libertadores, Coquimbo have shown strength on their own patch, registering one win and one draw, and they now need to make the Francisco Sánchez Rumoroso a fortress again to put themselves on the brink of the next round.

The table tells a clear story: Deportes Tolima and Coquimbo Unido lead on seven points, while Universitario and Nacional sit on four. A home victory would leave the Chilean side superbly placed heading into the final matchday.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photosport

Deportes Tolima, for their part, arrive as group leaders on goal difference and with the memory still fresh of a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nacional on matchday four. The Colombian outfit were dominant at home in a match they finally prised open at the end of the first half, when Luis Fernando Sandoval broke the deadlock from the penalty spot.

With no response forthcoming, the Uruguayan side ended up suffering a heavy defeat thanks to further goals from Jherson Mosquera and Jersson González, a result that consolidated Tolima's place at the top of the section.

The side managed by Lucas Gonzalez have put together a solid continental campaign, scoring seven goals and conceding only three. Their goal difference of plus four is, for now, the best in Group B, which keeps them in first place despite being level on points with Coquimbo Unido.

The direct head-to-head also favours Deportes Tolima. In the first meeting, played on April 29 at the Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro, the Colombian side defeated Coquimbo Unido 3-0 with a goal from Luis Sandoval and a brace from Jersson González. That result could weigh on the mental side of things, although the scenario now changes completely with the Chilean side playing at home.

Group B standings

Deportes Tolima: 7 points

Coquimbo Unido: 7 points

Universitario: 4 points

Nacional: 4 points

How Coquimbo Unido and Tolima come into the game

Coquimbo Unido have produced a solid showing in the 2026 Copa Libertadores. The team have two wins, one draw and one defeat, with five goals scored and five conceded. Their campaign has them sitting second in Group B with a genuine chance of reaching the last 16.

At home, the Pirates have shown they can compete. They come into this fixture off a 2-1 victory over Universitario in their last continental match on home soil, a result that underlined their ability to react under pressure.

Across all competitions, Coquimbo have shown mixed form, with two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 home draw with Huachipato, a game that suggested they remain a competitive outfit, albeit with details still to fine-tune.

Deportes Tolima arrive as Group B leaders on seven points, courtesy of two wins, one draw and one defeat. Their tally of seven goals scored and three conceded reflects a robust defence and an efficient attack.

That said, their away form has been less convincing: in this Copa Libertadores, they lost their only fixture on the road. Even so, the 3-0 win over Nacional on the previous matchday boosted Colombian confidence ahead of the trip to Coquimbo.

Coquimbo Unido Copa Libertadores form:

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Deportes Tolima Copa Libertadores form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Photosport

Coquimbo Unido should keep a familiar structure for this match, with Diego Sanchez in goal and a back four made up of Dylan Escobar, Benjamín Gazzolo, Lukas Soza and Sebastian Cabrera.

In midfield, Alejandro Camargo, Benjamín Chandía and Sebastian Galani look the key pieces tasked with balancing ball recovery and progression. Further forward, Alejandro Azocar, Nicolas Johansen and Cristian Zavala should be the main attacking options for Caputto's side.

The Pirates need to make their home advantage count and deliver a more solid performance than in the first meeting in Colombia, where they suffered too much in the second half against Tolima's intensity.

Deportes Tolima, meanwhile, should have Neto Volpi between the posts, with a defensive line made up of Jan Angulo, Ánderson Angulo, Daniel Pedrozo and Cristian Arrieta.

In midfield, Ever Valencia, Brayan Rovira and Elan Ricardo would be tasked with holding the balance, while Jersson González, Adrián Parra and Juan Pablo Torres are the attacking options for the Colombian side.

Tolima arrive with confidence after thrashing Nacional and with a defence that has conceded only three goals in four group games, but they will need to prove they can sustain that level on the road.

Coquimbo Unido possible starting lineup:

Diego Sánchez; Dylan Escobar, Benjamín Gazzolo, Lukas Soza, Sebastián Cabrera; Alejandro Camargo, Benjamín Chandía, Sebastián Galani; Alejandro Azócar, Nicolás Johansen, Cristian Zavala. Head coach: Hernan Caputto.

Deportes Tolima possible starting lineup:

Neto Volpi; Jan Angulo, Ánderson Angulo, Daniel Pedrozo, Cristian Arrieta; Éver Valencia, Brayan Rovira, Elan Ricardo; Jersson González, Adrián Parra, Juan Pablo Torres. Head coach: Lucas Gonzalez.

We say: Coquimbo Unido 2-1 Deportes Tolima

Coquimbo Unido will be expected to make home advantage count as they look to respond to the heavy defeat suffered in Colombia. Caputto’s side have already shown resilience in the group, notably coming from behind against Universitario in a key result, and return to their own supporters at a pivotal stage of the campaign.

Deportes Tolima arrive as group leaders and with stronger defensive numbers, though their away performances in the Copa Libertadores have been less convincing. With Coquimbo also needing victory to move closer to the knockout stages, the hosts appear to hold a slight advantage in what should be a closely fought contest with opportunities at both ends. Given the recent attacking trends of both teams, both sides getting on the scoresheet also looks a strong possibility.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.