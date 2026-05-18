Preview: Fluminense vs Bolivar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 18 May 2026 23:04 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 23:12

Fluminense host Bolivar at the Maracana Stadium on Tuesday, May 19, in what promises to be a high-stakes Copa Libertadores encounter. The Rio side head into the match under significant pressure, but their recent victory over Sao Paulo has restored confidence, and a win here could put qualification firmly within reach while also avenging the defeat in the reverse fixture.

Fluminense can also draw encouragement from their recent home form, having recorded two wins and a draw in their last three matches at the Maracana. Bolivar, meanwhile, have looked less convincing away from home and may find it difficult to cope with the intensity and quality of the Tricolor on their own turf. Below are the key predictions, odds and match details for the contest.

Match preview

Fluminense return to the Maracanã on Tuesday with a clear mission: beat Bolívar by at least three goals to leapfrog their opponents on the head-to-head and head into the final matchday in control of their own destiny for a place in the last 16 of the Libertadores. The Tricolor das Laranjeiras sit bottom of Group C with just two points from four matchdays — the product of two draws and two defeats — and a draw or defeat at the Maracanã means automatic elimination.

The 2-1 win over São Paulo on matchday 16 of the Brasileirão brought relief and confidence. Fluminense built the two-goal lead inside the first half through a high press and pace in attack, making peace with their supporters after a patchy run. In the Brasileirão, the side currently sit third on 30 points, level with Flamengo but behind on goal difference.

Recent home form is the Tricolor's main asset. Fluminense are the best home side in the 2026 Brasileirão, with seven wins in nine matches at the Maracanã.

Conmebol have changed the tie-breaking criteria for this edition: the head-to-head record is now the first tiebreaker when teams finish level on points. If Fluminense win by three goals, they would overturn the head-to-head deficit against Bolívar (who won the first meeting 2-0) and take the upper hand on the decisive criterion. A straightforward win on the final matchday against La Guaira would complete the qualification.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Bolívar, for their part, sit second in Group C on five points (one win, two draws and one defeat). The side beat Fluminense on matchday three, drew with La Guaira and Independiente Rivadavia and lost to the Argentine leaders in the opening round. Despite being in a more comfortable position, they have yet to secure progression and face Rivadavia on the final matchday.

In the Bolivian championship, the La Paz outfit sit second and boast the best attack in the competition. They trail leaders The Strongest by three points, and the side have already shown consistent attacking firepower, including a 6-0 win over Real Tomayapo and a 5-2 victory over Real Oruro at the start of the season.

The away record works against Bolívar. In their last match on the road, the side travelled to Universitario de Vinto and were beaten 3-2. In the two previous away outings, they could only manage draws, underlining how difficult it is to sustain the same attacking level once they lose the altitude advantage of the Hernando Siles.

Even so, a response from Bolívar should be expected, given that the team have scored and conceded with regularity in recent fixtures. Bolívar have seen both teams score in four of their last five matches, while Fluminense have done the same in each of their last four outings. The picture points to an open game in which the Tricolor will need maximum efficiency in attack and defensive solidity to build the comfortable scoreline required for qualification.

Fluminense Copa Libertadores form:

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Fluminense form (all competitions):

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Bolivar Copa Libertadores form:

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Bolivar form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Fluminense come into the game in confident mood, and the side's main attacking hope rests with John Kennedy. The centre-forward could be decisive in a match in which Fluminense need a win by at least three goals to ease qualification concerns. Canobbio also looks an important piece for the contest, in a game that demands intensity and attacking efficiency.

The team have no suspensions for this match. The only confirmed absentees are Matheus Martinelli, recovering from a thigh injury, and Matheus Reis, sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

Bolívar have no significant absentees for the Maracanã trip. José Sagredo, sent off on matchday one against Independiente Rivadavia, has already served his suspension and is again available to Vladimir Soria, who is in interim charge after the departure of Flavio Robatto.

Among the standout names in the squad, Robson Matheus is a central piece in midfield and scored the first goal in the 2-0 win over Fluminense in La Paz, while Dorny Romero is the side's main attacking reference point in the 2026 Libertadores.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Guga (Samuel Xavier), Ignácio, Freytes, Guilherme Arana; Hércules, Nonato, Lucho Acosta; Savarino, John Kennedy, Agustín Canobbio. Head coach: Luis Zubeldia.

Bolivar possible starting lineup:

Carlos Lampe; Luis Paz, Xavier Arreaga, Ignacio Gariglio, José Sagredo; Carlos Melgar, Leonel Justiniano, Robson Matheus; Braian Oyola, Martín Cauteruccio, Dorny Romero. Head coach: Vladimir Soria.

We say: Fluminense 3-1 Bolivar

Fluminense head into the contest with confidence restored, unbeaten in their last three matches at the Maracana Stadium. John Kennedy also looks a strong contender to get on the scoresheet, having built a reputation for delivering in important matches.

For Bolivar, the trip to Rio presents a formidable challenge. Even without major injury or suspension concerns, their performances away from home have lacked the same conviction, and hostile away environments have often exposed their limitations. While the Bolivian side may create moments of threat, Fluminense’s home advantage, recent momentum and greater attacking quality suggest the hosts are well placed to secure a convincing victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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