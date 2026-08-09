Preview: Estudiantes vs Universidad Catolica - prediction, team news, lineups

Estudiantes can keep their unbeaten run at home in the 2026 Copa Libertadores intact when they face Universidad Catolica in leg one of that round of 16 tie on Tuesday at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in La Plata.

The Argentines finished second in Group A of the tournament with nine points, while Universidad topped Group D with four more than that.

Match preview

When they needed it most, Estudiantes delivered in the group stage, collecting seven out of a possible nine points on home soil.

Alexander Medina’s men conceded a goal or fewer in each of their group fixtures, with their only clean sheet occurring in their final group outing at home to Independiente Medellin.

Four of their six goals scored so far occured in the second half, while they have yet to win a Libertadores affair this year when leading at the interval.

On Tuesday they can claim a fourth triumph in their last five home games across all competitions, collecting a clean sheet in those last three such victories.

The four-time winners of this event have not conceded a goal in the final 45 minutes at the Libertadores this year.

Los Pincharratas have a 100% record all-time against Catolica, beating them 3-1 in both legs of their Libertadores semi-final tie in 1969 en route to lifting the trophy.

© Imago / Photosport

An opening loss versus Boca Juniors (2-1) in the tournament this year may have been the best thing for the Chileans moving forward.

This week they can stretch their unbeaten run in this competition to six games, while boasting a 100% record away from home thus far.

Daniel Garnero’s men have never allowed an opening-half goal as visitors in the 2026 Libertadores, while winning in Argentina the group phase, 1-0 over Boca Juniors in late May.

That said, they will try to snap a two-game losing run away from home across all competitions on Tuesday, failing to score in those last two such matches.

Universidad have not conceded in their last three Copa Libertadores encounters, holding Boca Juniors to just one targeted effort in Buenos Aires in their last match of the group stage.

On Tuesday, Los Cruzados can claim their third away victory in the competition this decade on Argentine soil, after defeating Boca Juniors (1-0).

Estudiantes Copa Libertadores form:

Estudiantes form (all competitions):

Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores form:

Universidad Catolica form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press, ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy

A cruciate ligament injury will keep Santiago Arzamendia on the sidelines for Estudiantes in leg one of this tie.

Tiago Palacios netted three times to lead the way for them in the group stage, and Mikel Amondarain had the only goal in their final group triumph over Independiente Medellin, though he has since joined Bologna in Serie A.

There are plenty of injury concerns with Catolica, including Sebastian Arancibia and Gary Medel, who are out with muscle tears, Clemente Montes is recovering from foot surgery, while Diego Valencia and Tomas Asta-Buruaga are out due to cruciate ligament tears.

Vicente Bernedo has not conceded in his last three Libertadores affairs between the sticks, while captain Fernando Zampedri notched three goals to lead them in the group stage.

Estudiantes possible starting lineup:

Muslera; Meza, Nunez, Pirez, Mori; Cetre, Sosa, Piovi, Palacios; Farias, Carrillo

Universidad Catolica possible starting lineup:

Bernedo; Arancibia, Ampuero, Diaz, Mena; Giani; Palavecino, Martinez, Cuevas, J. Valencia; Zampedri

We say: Estudiantes 0-2 Universidad Catolica

Catolica really came together near the end of the group stage, and we believe their balance and organization will allow them to find some opening against the home team in transition this week.

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