Preview: Sturm Graz vs Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 20 Jul 2026 04:52

Austria's Sturm Graz will welcome Hearts to Merkur-Arena on Tuesday, when they lock horns with the Scottish Premiership side in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie.

Die Schwoazn will be looking for a fourth win on the bounce this week, while the Jam Tarts are eyeing a landmark European victory.

Match preview

Fabio Ingolitsch's Sturm Graz earned entry to the second qualifying round after finishing as runners-up in the Austrian Bundesliga during 2025-26, and they will be hoping to supplement their upcoming league campaign with continental action.

Die Schwoazn have grown accustomed to playing in UEFA competitions, having appeared in the league phase or group stage of the Europa League or Champions League in each of the last five seasons.

With that European experience in mind, Ingolitsch's side come into Tuesday's first leg as favourites, and after seeing their team lose just one of their last 20 matches, fans will be optimistic.

Sturm Graz's domestic campaign ended with a 2-0 victory over Rapid Vienna back in mid-May, but they have featured in six friendlies since, losing once, drawing once and winning four times.

Last Wednesday, Die Schwoazn beat Polish top-flight opponents Pogon Szczecin 1-0, courtesy of a late effort from Axel Kayombo.

That win marked a third consecutive triumph for Ingolitsch's men, and a fifth in seven games when lining up as the home team, something that will please the boss, who stated to the press that "Last season, we drew far too many games at home."

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

Meanwhile, Wouter Vrancken is set to get his Hearts tenure properly underway this week, with the first leg marking his opening competitive fixture as manager.

The 47-year-old stepped into the Tynecastle dugout in late June after former boss Derek McInnes left to join Rangers, and he has big shoes to fill considering the Jam Tarts came within minutes of winning the Scottish Premiership title in 2025-26.

A win in Europe would be a solid foundation for the new head coach to build on, especially given that Tuesday's clash will be his team's first in the Champions League qualifiers for 20 years.

Ahead of the contest, Hearts have taken part in three pre-season friendlies, losing 2-1 to Livingston on July 10 before bouncing back with consecutive victories.

Last time out, Vrancken's side secured a commendable 2-1 triumph over La Liga's Rayo Vallecano, thanks to a first-half brace from Amadou Ba-Sy.

However, it remains to be seen whether that success will translate into an away win in midweek, and fans will be wary after seeing the visitors lose five, draw two and win just two of their nine matches on the road since the end of January.

Sturm Graz friendlies form:

W

L

D

W

W

W

Hearts friendlies form:

L

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Ryan Fleming, Alamy Live News

Sturm Graz will be without 21-year-old striker Amady Camara for both legs of this tie, after the talented forward picked up a thigh strain in training.

In his absence, expect to see Axel Kayombo and Seedy Jatta start up top, supported from out wide by wing-backs Jacob Hodl and Emran Soglo.

On a more positive note, manager Ingolitsch has said that he hopes attacking midfielder Otar Kiteishvili - a man he described as 'the heart and soul' of his team - will be available.

As for Hearts, they will be looking to Portuguese striker Claudio Braga to lead the line on Tuesday, backed up by an attacking trio of Alexandros Kyziridis, Sabri Guendouz and summer signing Calvin Miller.

Tom Renaud and Oisin McEntee are likely to operate in a double pivot at the base of Vrancken's midfield, just in front of centre-backs Malachi Fagan-Walcott and Jamie McCart.

Sturm Graz possible starting lineup:

Khudyakov; Vallci, Mitchell, Koller; Hodl, Weinhandl, Gorenc Stankovic, Soglo; Kiteishvili; Kayombo, Jatta

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow: Altena, Fagan-Walcott, McCart, Milne; McEntee, Renaud; Miller, Guendouz, Kyziridis; Braga

We say: Sturm Graz 1-1 Hearts

Sturm Graz will be confident heading into this first leg, given that they have more experience in Europe than their opponents, and are particularly resilient on home turf.

However, Hearts are sure to put up a fight considering the occasion, and the Scottish side will be cautiously optimistic after their performance against Rayo Vallecano last time out.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.