Liverpool transfer news: Ronald Araujo Barcelona loan confirmed by teammate as former Red raves about 'special' club

Former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has wished Uruguay teammate Ronald Araujo luck ahead of his move to Anfield from Barcelona on loan.

The Reds were beaten 3-2 in a pre-season friendly on Sunday by Monaco, and they were noticeably weaker defensively in the second half after they made changes.

Midfielder Wataru Endo played in the backline, and while the 33-year-old is a cult hero at Anfield, the veteran is not an adequate option for Andoni Iraola in defence.

News that Liverpool had agreed a loan deal with Barcelona earlier this week for centre-back Araujo came as a welcome relief, and his signing has seemingly been confirmed by former Liverpool striker Nunez.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Nunez described Liverpool as 'special' and wished Araujo luck ahead of his loan to Anfield, saying: "I wish you the best in this great club, friend [Araujo].

"I'm deeply glad that you can feel what the affection and support of the LFC fans is like, they are special and they're going to make you feel it that way, now you're a red too, from afar always wishing you the best!"

The Barca defender reportedly arrived in England on Sunday to complete the formalities of his move to Liverpool, and the Reds are said to also have a buy option worth just over £47m.

Te deseo lo mejor en este gran club amigo @RonaldAraujo_4…me alegra profundamente que puedas sentir lo que es el cariño y el apoyo de la afición de @LFC ellos son especiales y así te lo van a hacer sentir, ahora sos un red más, desde la distancia siempre deseándote lo mejor… pic.twitter.com/A33TmrNQA6 — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) August 9, 2026

Ronald Araujo injury worries: A risky choice for Liverpool

While there is denying that Araujo was once considered one of the best defenders in La Liga, injuries have consistently plagued him, and he has in fact started just 64 out of Barcelona's past 152 league games.

The 27-year-old started just 11 times in La Liga last term, and he has been sidelined because of injury on 20 separate occasions.

Araujo has missed 40 matches due to being on the treatment table in the last two campaigns, and he has worryingly suffered adductor, calf, knee, hamstring and ankle problems during his career.

The defender has shown that he can be a capable channel defender when at his best, but his fitness issues will likely prevent the Merseysiders from making the deal permanent.

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Ronald Araujo to Liverpool: The depth Andoni Iraola needs

During Liverpool's 3-2 loss to Monaco, Virgil van Dijk started in central defence, and he was partnered by teenager Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

The 18-year-old performed well, but he is unable to play for the Reds this season due to a lack of points on his visa, and that comes as a blow given Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni are still nursing injuries.

Joe Gomez is expected to miss the next few weeks at least, and that leaves Van Dijk as the only senior option currently available to Iraola.

While there is a risk that Araujo picks up injuries over the course of his loan deal, he at least provides the head coach with another option in defence.