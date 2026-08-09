Preview: Slovan Bratislava vs Mjallby AIF - prediction, team news, lineups

After their victory in last week's first leg, Slovan Bratislava aim to seal progression to the Champions League playoff phase when they welcome Mjallby AIF to Tehelne Pole for Tuesday's third qualifying round return fixture.

The Sky Blues came from a second-half deficit to secure a late 2-1 win last Wednesday when both sides met in Sweden, and they will look to finish the job here in a bid to take a step closer to a return to Europe's elite main stage following their 2024-25 league phase appearance.

Match preview

Slovan looked the more dangerous side in a first half that ended goalless, and it seemed like their efforts were not going to be rewarded as Mjallby took the lead just past the hour mark when Elliot Stroud converted from the spot.

However, the Slovakian champions bounced back by levelling through Suleiman Camara in the 78th minute before Manasse Kianga scored a late winner, continuing a brewing pattern of seizing control of qualifying ties on their travels.

Slovan secured passage to this stage by recording a victory away at Iberia 1999 in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie before playing out a draw in the return fixture at Tehelne Pole, the only blemish on an almost perfect competitive run under Yaya Toure.

Indeed, the former Manchester City midfielder has led the team to four wins in five competitive games (D1) since taking what was his first senior managerial job in June, while the Bratislava club have also made a winning start to their eighth consecutive Slovakian Football League title defence.

Back to continental matters, avoiding defeat on Tuesday will see Slovan meet either Ararat-Armenia or Celje in the playoff round, but it would not be much of a surprise if the Sky Blues press home their advantage, having won six of their last seven Champions League qualifiers at Tehelne Pole.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Meanwhile, Mjallby are debuting in their first continental campaign, and while they made home advantage count in the previous round when they edged past Lincoln Red Imps, last week's clash against Slovan at Strandvallen proved to be otherwise.

Karl Marius Aksum's side have now gone four matches without victory (D1, L3), having followed their defeat to Slovan with a 1-0 loss to Elfsborg on Saturday, leaving the Hallevik club 11th in the Allsvenskan table, highlighting a disappointing title defence following their historic triumph last term.

Meanwhile, Mjallby's only victory in their last 11 competitive outings (D5, L5) was that 3-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying tie against Lincoln, further suggesting that the task of mounting a comeback this week looks daunting.

Aksum's men have also struggled for wins on their travels, failing to record a victory in any of their last five away matches, although they would still secure their first berth in the main draw of a European competition, at worst reaching the Conference League league phase.

Slovan Bratislava Champions League form:

W

D

W

Slovan Bratislava form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

W

Mjallby AIF Champions League form:

W

D

L

Mjallby AIF form (all competitions):

D

W

L

D

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Peter Sonander/SPP

Slovan seemingly finished last week's first leg without any fresh injuries, although Nino Marcelli and Andraz Sporar remain sidelined, while Tigran Barseghyan is a doubt for this encounter.

The victory against Mjallby was inspired by the introductions from the bench, so Kianga and Camara have strong cases to start here after both made decisive contributions, with the latter marking his debut with a goal and assist.

The Swedish visitors also came through last Saturday's Allsvenskan game without any fresh injury or suspension concerns, although Timo Stavitski remains doubtful as he continues his recovery from a back problem.

Stroud has netted both of Mjallby's last two goals, including the opener in the first leg, and he will be looking to steer his team to a comeback victory.

Slovan Bratislava possible starting lineup:

Takac; Cruz, Bajric, Wimmer; Ibrahim, Pokorny, Mustafic, Medvedev, Camara; Kukharevych, Yirajang

Mjallby AIF possible starting lineup:

Wallinder; Iqbal, Svanberg, Pettersson; Granath, Gustavsson, Gustafson, Stroud, Kjaer; Samuelsen, Bergstrom

We say: Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Mjallby AIF (Slovan win 4-2 aggregate)

Slovan have found the net at least twice in four of their five competitive matches under Toure, and we expect the same outcome here against a Mjallby side that has not been the most prolific in front of goal.

The Swedish visitors have netted just twice across their last four matches, and as such, we expect the in-form hosts to outscore the away team.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.