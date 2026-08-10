Liverpool transfer news today: Ibrahim Mbaye boost, Cody Gakpo price, Curtis Jones latest

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Monday, August 10!

Reds fans returning to Anfield on Sunday did not experience a perfect weekend as Andoni Iraola's men fell to a 3-2 friendly loss to Monaco, although the imminent arrival of Ronald Araujo will put some smiles back on Merseyside faces.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Liverpool done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on August 10?

Araujo's loan move from Barcelona is understood to be all but complete, with the defender said to have travelled to England at the weekend to finalise formalities.

Former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez confirmed his Uruguay teammate's switch with an emotional message on social media, praising the club as "special" after his mixed spell on Merseyside.

A buy option worth just over £47m is believed to be included in the arrangement, though Araujo's injury record means a permanent deal is far from guaranteed.

Further forward, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to test Liverpool's resolve over Cody Gakpo, having supposedly been informed that an offer in the region of £70m could be enough to prise him away.

Liverpool are understood to have no appetite for selling the Dutchman, particularly with Hugo Ekitike set to miss the start of the campaign.

However, the Gakpo door could swing open thanks to Paris Saint-Germain teenager Ibrahim Mbaye, said to be one prioritising a move to Liverpool among interested English clubs, with Arsenal and Tottenham also tracking the Senegal international.

Liverpool are believed to be readying an official approach, with Mbaye's valuation previously put at around £42m.

However, the pursuit of Bradley Barcola remains complicated, with Arsenal reportedly re-entering the race for the PSG winger after their move for Vinicius Junior collapsed.

Arsenal are said to have made contact with Barcola's camp, though the Frenchman is understood to still prefer a move to Anfield if given the choice between the two clubs.