PSG vs. Aston Villa: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of UEFA Super Cup

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night.

The French champions won last season's Champions League, beating Arsenal in the final, while Villa overcame Freiburg in the final of the Europa League.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their clash at Stadion Salzburg in Austria.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Paris Saint-Germain wins: 1

Draws: 0

Aston Villa wins: 1

Wednesday's clash in the UEFA Super Cup will represent just the third-ever meeting between PSG and Villa throughout their respective histories.

The two previous meetings between the two sides came in the quarter-finals of the 2024-25 Champions League, with PSG advancing to the next round courtesy of a 5-4 aggregate success.

PSG recorded a 3-1 victory in the first leg on home soil, but Villa then managed to win 3-2 in the return game at Villa Park to post a first-ever success over the Paris giants.

Luis Enrique's side actually took a two-goal lead in the second leg to move 5-1 ahead on aggregate, only for Villa to answer back with three goals of their own.

Previous meetings

Apr 15, 2025: Aston Villa 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League)

Apr 09, 2025: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Aston Villa (Champions League)