Barcelona transfer news: Ferran Torres to PSG 'gathers pace' after personal terms are agreed

Barcelona are reportedly expecting to receive an opening bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Ferran Torres in the near future.

It is understood that Torres, who scored the winner for Spain in the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina last month, has already agreed personal terms with the European champions.

Barcelona are not actively looking to sell the versatile forward this summer but will also not stand in his way if a suitable offer is received from Paris.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are expecting an opening bid from PSG to arrive in the near future.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Torres has 'agreed personal terms' with PSG

"PSG interest? Being wanted by these teams is good. I have a contract with Barcelona. It's true that in football you never know what might happen, but since I have a contract, I can wait and decide on my own," Torres recently told NBC.

Torres has scored 65 goals in 207 appearances for Barcelona since making the move to Camp Nou from Manchester City in 2022.

The 26-year-old has won won three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups during his time at Barcelona and was in strong form last term, scoring 16 times in La Liga to help Hansi Flick's side win the title.

Torres has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Arsenal both looking to add attackers to their squad before the transfer window closes.

However, PSG are firmly at the head of the queue for the former Valencia youngster.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Barcelona are open to a Torres exit this summer

Barcelona have brought in Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon to boost their attack this summer, but Robert Lewandowski left on a free transfer at the end of June.

As a result, a departure for Torres would strengthen their desire to bring in another forward.

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez remains a dream target for Barcelona, but the Red and Whites have ruled out a summer move for the Argentina international.

Barcelona will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a friendly against Basel on August 16 before tackling Al Ahly three days later in their final friendly of the summer.