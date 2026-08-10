Preview: Leeds United vs Manchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

Dublin's Croke Park Stadium will host a huge pre-season friendly on Wednesday evening, as Premier League rivals Manchester United and Leeds United lock horns.

Both teams have enjoyed successful pre-seasons from a performance and results point of view, and this match will act as more vital preparation for the start of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign.

Match preview

Leeds started their pre-season with a 3-2 defeat to Wrexham on July 25, but they have since posted three impressive wins, beating Sunderland 1-0, Liverpool 4-2 and RB Leipzig 2-0.

The Whites will now face Man United and Augsburg (August 15) in their final two friendlies of the summer before opening their new Premier League season against Nottingham Forest on August 22.

Leeds have made three signings this summer, boosting their squad with the arrivals of Harry Wilson, Tarik Muharemovic and James Trafford, while their most notable departure has been Pascal Struijk, with the defender making the move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Daniel Farke's side finished 14th in last season's Premier League table, eight points clear of the relegation zone, and they will be looking to push further up the division this term.

Leeds were excellent in their last game with Man United on April 13, recording a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in the Premier League, and the Whites will now be looking for another victory over the 20-time English champions in what is shaping up to be a fascinating clash.

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Man United have also had a successful pre-season, with the Red Devils looking in strong shape for the start of their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Hull City on August 22.

Michael Carrick's side lost 1-0 to Wrexham in their first friendly of the summer but then managed to post back-to-back wins over Rosenborg (5-0) and Atletico Madrid (2-1).

The Red Devils will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with the European champions Paris Saint-Germain, and they now have two friendlies left, taking on Leeds in Dublin before finishing their pre-season against Ruben Amorim's AC Milan on August 15.

Man United are expected to be busy in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, but they have managed to boost their squad with the arrivals of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow.

Carrick's team finished third in last season's Premier League, and a title challenge cannot be ruled out this term, while the 2026-27 campaign will also see the team return to the Champions League.

Leeds United pre-season form:

Manchester United pre-season form:

Team News

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Leeds will once again have Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the tip of their attack, with the striker bidding to add to the three goals that he has scored in pre-season.

New signings Muharemovic and Wilson should also both be in the starting side, while ex-Man United forward Daniel James is likely to feature from the first whistle.

James Trafford could also make his debut between the sticks for Farke's side.

As for Man United, Manuel Ugarte - a long-term injury absentee - is the only senior player missing from the squad that is currently at a training camp in the Republic of Ireland.

Matthijs de Ligt is continuing his rehabilitation from a long-term back injury alongside his teammates, while Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez have joined up with the squad.

Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens are also back, having missed out against PSG through illness, while Benjamin Sesko is in line to play his first minutes of pre-season.

Lammens, Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans could come into the starting side, with Mason Mount unlikely to be risked despite the fact that he has been cleared of an injury - the midfielder's early substitution against PSG was precautionary.

Mbeumo is set to again lead the line for the 20-time English champions.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Cairns; Muharemovic, Rodon, Bornauw; Bogle, Apadu, Tanaka Justin; James, Calvert-Lewin, Wilson

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu; Cunha

We say: Leeds United 1-2 Manchester United

This is shaping up to be a very interesting match between the two Premier League rivals, and we are backing Man United to edge a close contest in Dublin.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.