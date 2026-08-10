Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'in competition' with Arsenal for £30m Lewis Hall alternative

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys before this summer's transfer window closes for business.

The Red Devils are keen to add a left-back to their squad this summer to provide competition for Luke Shaw during the 2026-27 campaign.

Patrick Dorgu is now regarded by the 20-time English champions as an option further forward, while there have been claims that Harry Amass could be sold before the end of the market.

Man United have been heavily linked with Newcastle United's Lewis Hall, but it is understood that the Magpies have ruled out a summer departure.

According to The Sun, Michael Carrick's team have a new name on their shortlist, with Club Brugge's Seys of interest to the Premier League club.

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Man United 'weighing up' summer move for Seys

The report claims that Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also keen, in addition to Benfica and Porto.

Seys represented Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, coming off the bench to feature against Spain in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Meanwhile, the defender has represented his club on 97 occasions in all competitions, finding the back of the net on seven occasions.

Seys featured 55 times for Club Brugge last term and has already played twice this term, with the Belgian outfit opening their league season on August 7, while they took on Union SG in the Belgian Super Cup at the end of July.

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Arsenal, Villa, Newcastle are also being linked with Seys

Club Brugge are believed to be determined to keep hold of the defender but would not be in a position to turn down a sizeable offer from the Premier League.

The Belgian outfit would allegedly want in the region of £30m for Seys, who has been 'extensively scouted' by a number of teams of late.

Arsenal scouts are said to believe that Seys would be an ideal option down the left due to his creative ability, with head coach Mikel Arteta thought to be extremely keen.