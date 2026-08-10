Man Utd to beat Arsenal in race for 'very gifted' midfielder 'keen' on eight-figure Old Trafford move

Manchester United are pushing to win the race for one of England’s most highly-rated young midfielders this summer.

Leicester City teenager Louis Page has attracted serious interest from the likes of United, Arsenal and Aston Villa, but the 18-year-old is understood to be keen on a move to Old Trafford.

With talks already ongoing, Page could become the latest exciting academy prospect to make the move to one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Man Utd set to win race for Louis Page

© Iconsport / Maynard Manyowa/News Images/Alamy

United are working on a deal to sign Leicester midfielder Louis Page, with the England U20 international emerging as a target for the Red Devils.

Sky Sports' Danyal Khan reports that Page is 'keen on joining' United this summer, which could prove significant with Arsenal and Villa also showing strong interest in the teenager.

Manchester United are interested in signing #lcfc teenager and midfielder Louis Page, as reported by @SamiMokbel_BBC.



Understand Page is keen on joining #mufc this summer.



Midfielder won EFL Apprentice of the Year last season. pic.twitter.com/fb1FFLOIOM — Danyal Khan (@DanyalHKhan) August 9, 2026

Any deal would require United to negotiate a fee with Leicester after Page signed professional terms with the club in September 2025. Leicester described him at the time as one of the brightest talents in their academy.

After Jeremy Monga recently left Leicester for Manchester City in a £13m deal, Page could become another highly-rated youngster to depart the club for a similar fee before fully establishing himself at senior level.

Who is Louis Page?

© Imago / Focus Images

Page is regarded as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from Leicester's academy and has already demonstrated an impressive level of maturity despite only turning 18 last month.

One Leicester City expert recently described him as a "very gifted" technical player who is best suited to operating as a No.8 or No.10.

That versatility could make Page an attractive long-term investment for United. He is comfortable influencing games from midfield but also possesses the technical ability to operate further forward, giving him scope to develop into a more complete player.

Page was named EFL Apprentice of the Year last season after making 21 senior appearances for Leicester, including five starts during their relegation from the Championship. He has already featured again this season, making his latest appearance in Leicester's Carabao Cup victory over Northampton.

His senior experience is particularly encouraging, especially considering he has already been trusted with regular first-team opportunities at such a young age.

There are areas of his game that still need development, understandably. He needs to be more physical and bulk up, but that is something which should come naturally as he develops. Even so, his technical ability, maturity and experience make him an intriguing prospect.

If Leicester's valuation reaches around £15m as reported, it would represent a sizeable investment in an 18-year-old, but United would be paying for a player who has already shown he can handle senior football.

With Page reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford, United could have a significant advantage over Arsenal and Aston Villa in the race for his signature.