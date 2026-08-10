'Money was never an issue': Paolo Maldini explains why Pep Guardiola did not agree terms with Italy

Paolo Maldini's time as director of national teams at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) was brief — 16 days, to be precise — but eventful. One of the Italian's roles was to help select the ideal manager for the Azzurri following Gennaro Gattuso, and Pep Guardiola came 'very close' to taking the post.

Maldini spoke about the expectations and frustrations surrounding the search for a new Italy manager in an interview with Corriere della Sera and explained why the Spaniard did not sign.

'We went to visit him in Barcelona, we had lunch together, we talked for a whole day. He was very tempted. He even started writing lineups down on paper, Maldini said.

'But the money, the 20 million euros that were discussed, was never the problem. Pep told us: Give me one euro less than what the previous coach took and I am fine. But he refused because he was tired. He was coming off 10 gruelling years in the Premier League, and had back surgery. He wanted to rest.'

Maldini said he pursued Guardiola because he considered him the manager who 'best embodies technical, attacking play'.

Talks began after Maldini learned the Spaniard had already floated the idea of taking charge of a national team, and following Carlo Ancelotti's rejection of the role. The Brazil boss is a 'great friend' of Maldini's.

'We called the greatest Italian manager of all time. He told us Brazil had reiterated total confidence in him and wished us luck. It was a call we had to make' — Maldini said.

Italy flirted with Guardiola and Pirlo and settled for Mancini: 'We had a different project'

© Iconsport / Ipp

According to Maldini, the list of possible names to take over the Azzurri also included Andrea Pirlo (Dubai United, United Arab Emirates), Daniele De Rossi (Genoa) and Fabio Grosso (Fiorentina).

However, FIGC president Giovanni Malago reportedly asked that no Serie A managers be approached, as part of an agreement made upon his election.

Of those names, only Pirlo remained a viable candidate under those terms. With Ancelotti and Guardiola out of the running, attention turned fully to the former midfielder.

'We wanted a young manager, one who would embrace the project and had a career at the highest level. Technically, when I speak with Pirlo, I consider him extremely well prepared' Maldini said.

The 47-year-old was keen on the proposal and everything appeared set for him to become Italy's new boss. However, his role as an ambassador for Fonbet, the leading Russian sports betting brand, caused the negotiations to stall.

'That definitely played a role. We did not know about it. Public opinion did its job. But legally speaking, there was nothing that could have prevented Andrea from becoming the national team manager. Was it a pretext? I would say so. It was blown out of all proportion. Pirlo was willing to end his relationship with the Russian company. He is very honest. [...] Malago called me and Leonardo to say: In my view, Pirlo can no longer be hired. From today, I decide the manager, and you approve it',Maldini recalled.

Maldini's resignation and hopes for the future

© Imago / Emanuele Roberto De Carli / IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.

Around 24 hours later, Maldini and advisor Leonardo resigned, viewing the situation as 'unacceptable' and believing there was no longer sufficient trust to carry out the job required, according to Maldini. Shortly afterwards, Roberto Mancini was announced as the new manager.

The appointment of Mancini went against what Maldini believed was the ideal path. The Italian icon argued that Italian football's entire system needed to be overhauled, with close attention paid to the youth setup and every professional division.

The aim was to develop talent and instil a new mentality — a rebuild Maldini estimated could take between eight and ten years.

'I admire Mancini, but we had a different project. We wanted a new, young manager', Maldini said.

The now former official also expressed regret at being unable to 'do something for future generations and build a competitive Italy', and said he hopes Claudio Ranieri, his successor, is given the autonomy and tools needed to balance the national team with the wider rebuild of Italian football.