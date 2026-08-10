Tottenham transfer news today: Cristian Romero 'waiting', Folarin Balogun boost, £70m Liverpool demand

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Monday, August 10!

Roberto De Zerbi's men returned to Hotspur Way over the weekend and drew 1-1 with Getafe in a behind-closed-doors friendly, while the men upstairs continued to work around the clock on incomings and outgoings.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Tottenham done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 10?

Tottenham are believed to have received a boost in their pursuit of USA striker Folarin Balogun, who is reportedly open to leaving Monaco after an impressive World Cup.

Balogun's representatives are understood to have approached Spurs through intermediaries, though there is no suggestion a deal for the former Arsenal youngster is close.

De Zerbi is said to be weighing up Balogun alongside other attacking options, with Dominic Solanke and Richarlison both linked with possible exits that could free up space.

Spurs have also reportedly been given Liverpool's asking price for Cody Gakpo, understood to be in the region of £70m.

Liverpool are said to have little intention of selling the Dutchman, leaving Balogun as the more attainable alternative if De Zerbi wants fresh firepower.

Captain Cristian Romero's Tottenham future, meanwhile, continues to hang in the balance, with the defender apparently still waiting to see whether Barcelona will make a concrete approach.

Blaugrana sporting director Deco is believed to be an admirer of Romero, though talks are understood to have stalled while the Catalan club prioritise a move for Manchester City's Rodri.

Atletico Madrid remain the reported frontrunners for Romero - valued at £34m - with Inter Milan also credited with interest, while a shock switch to Arsenal is said to have been effectively ruled out by Spurs.

In more negative news, Paris Saint-Germain starlet Ibrahim Mbaye is reportedly leaning toward a move to Liverpool ahead of Arsenal and Spurs, although the Lilywhites have Savinho higher up their shopping list anyway.