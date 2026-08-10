Chelsea transfer news: of the 41 players under contract, who could leave?

Chelsea have once again run into a familiar problem on the eve of the transfer window closing. Even after investing heavily in reinforcements for the 2026-27 season, the club still has 41 players considered part of the first-team squad and will have to accelerate a genuine overhaul to meet Xabi Alonso's plan.

According to analysis by the BBC, the Blues will need to negotiate the departures of 16 players by the start of September to bring the group down to what is considered an ideal size.

With no European competition to contest this season, Alonso wants to work with a leaner squad and avoid keeping players with no prospect of game time.

The need for sales also fits with the financial strategy adopted by the club since the arrival of the BlueCo consortium, which has already raised in the region of £1 billion through deals since 2022, after spending approximately £1.8 billion on signings in the same period.

Chelsea accelerate squad overhaul

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Despite the bloated squad, Chelsea believe the core of the team for the season is already largely settled.

This window has brought in the likes of Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson, while left-back Pep Chavarria is also close to being announced. At the same time, the club has already begun creating space within the group.

Defender Trevoh Chalobah has agreed his move to Como for around £26 million (€31m), while goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen will join Strasbourg on loan.

In addition, five players are not even training with the first-team squad: Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Marc Guiu, David Datro Fofana and Caleb Wiley, all of whom have been authorised to seek a new club.

The defensive department accounts for much of the surplus. Xabi Alonso has already said internally that he wants to work with only four or five centre-backs, but currently has nine options for the position.

As a result, Disasi and Badiashile appear clearly outside the plans, while Mamadou Sarr is expected to be loaned out to gain experience. The group is likely to be made up of Levi Colwill, Maxence Lacroix, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo and Josh Acheampong, although the future of Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino still depends on a decision from the club.

At full-back, Chelsea could also negotiate the sale of Malo Gusto, valued at around £75 million, after attracting interest from Manchester City. Reece James, one of the captains, is the clear starter despite struggling with injuries.

Even in midfield, considered one of the strongest areas of the squad, there are unresolved situations.

Chelsea are open to discussing a potential sale of Enzo Fernandez should they receive an offer close to £120 million, while Dario Essugo has begun to consider a loan move to play more regularly following a season blighted by injuries.

Up front, the club will also need to make important decisions. Xabi Alonso wants to start the season with only three senior strikers in the squad. Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck currently look all but guaranteed a place, while Emmanuel Emegha, Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap compete for the remaining spot.

In addition, the return of Mykhailo Mudryk, following a 20-month suspension after testing positive in an anti-doping test, adds another variable for the manager to manage.

Why does Chelsea continue to accumulate so many players?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

A bloated squad is nothing new at Stamford Bridge. Back in the Roman Abramovich era, Chelsea once had more than 40 players out on loan simultaneously, a model that ultimately prompted changes to FIFA's rules on international loans.

Since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took control of the club in 2022, the strategy has changed, but the underlying principle has remained similar: sign young talent, develop it and generate profit through future sales.

The purchase of Strasbourg consolidated this multi-club ownership model, making it easier to loan out and increase the value of players. One of the most notable recent examples was Andrey Santos, signed for around £12 million and later sold to Manchester United for approximately £50 million.

Despite the enormous investment made in recent years, Chelsea's revenue still lags behind other members of the Big Six.

Limited capacity at Stamford Bridge, frequent absence from the Champions League, smaller commercial revenues and a reliance on player sales all mean that selling players remains an essential part of the club's financial planning.

Now, with only a few weeks left in the window, the Blues will have to turn that planning into concrete results to hand Xabi Alonso a leaner, more balanced squad for the start of the season.