Man United lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted Red Devils XI including Marcus Rashford decision

Marcus Rashford is not expected to be involved when Manchester United continue their pre-season with a clash against Leeds United on Wednesday night.

The attacker has now linked back up with the Red Devils squad and looks likely to remain with Michael Carrick's side this summer, but he is not expected to feature against Leeds, with the England international's return potentially coming against AC Milan on Saturday.

Manuel Ugarte - a long-term injury absentee - is the only senior player missing from the squad that is currently at a training camp in the Republic of Ireland, with Matthijs de Ligt continuing his rehabilitation from a long-term back injury alongside his teammates

Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez have joined up with the squad following their involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens missed out against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday through illness, but the pair have returned and should be involved.

Benjamin Sesko is also in line to play his first minutes of pre-season.

Lammens, Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans could come into the starting side for the 20-time English champions.

Mason Mount is fit despite his early withdrawal against PSG, while JJ Gabriel has been called into the squad for the clash with Leeds after missing the fixture with the European champions.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo