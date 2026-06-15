Southampton summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Tonda Eckert's side in 2026 summer window

By Matthew Cooper | 15 Jun 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 09:00

Southampton will be targeting promotion next season, having been denied the chance to feature in the Championship play-off final last season due to the Spygate scandal.

The Saints have already made Cyle Larin and Daniel Peretz's loan moves permanent, while the likes of Ross Stewart, Will Smallbone and Joe Aribo have been released.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Southampton's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Southampton confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Cyle Larin (ST | £3.4m from Mallorca)

George Long (GK | Free transfer from Norwich City)

Daniel Peretz (GK | £6.05m from Bayern Munich)

Issa Tounkara (CM | £1m from Etoiles Mande)

Southampton confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Joe Aribo (CM | Free transfer)

Alex McCarthy (GK | Free transfer)

Oriol Romeu (CM | Free transfer)

Will Smallbone (CM | Free transfer)

Ross Stewart (ST | Free transfer)

Charlie Taylor (LB | Free transfer)

Southampton net spend: Summer 2026

Southampton total spend Summer 2026: £10.45m

Southampton total income Summer 2026: £0

Southampton net spend Summer 2026: £10.45m

Latest Southampton transfer rumours for Summer 2026

In:

© Iconsport / Every Second Media

Ethan Galbraith (Swansea City)

Kasper Hogh (Bodo/Glimt)

Out:

Leo Scienza (Leeds United)

Shea Charles (Manchester United)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (West Ham United, Coventry City, Hull City)

You can find a complete list of the latest Southampton transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.