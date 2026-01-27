Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'preparing bid' for £26m Premier League midfielder

By Carter White | 27 Jan 2026 17:44

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Andre in 2026.

The 24-year-old is heading towards the Championship at Molineux, where Wolves' eight-year stay in the Premier League is hurtling towards its conclusion.

The Black Country outfit have collected just eight top-flight points from 23 matches and sit rock bottom of the table, 17 points from the safety of Nottingham Forest in 17th.

Rob Edwards's side enjoyed a five-game unbeaten run at the beginning of January before losing 2-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

Since making the summer 2024 switch to Wolves from South American giants Fluminense, Andre has featured in 61 competitive matches for the Premier League club.

© Imago

Liverpool 'preparing bid' for Championship-bound Andre

According to RTI Esporte via the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Wolves midfielder Andre ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Brazilian is attracting interest from around Europe, including clubs in England, France, Italy and even the Turkish Super Lig.

Given their impending relegation to the Championship, Wolves could supposedly be open to a sale of Andre at the conclusion of the campaign.

It is stated that Premier League champions Liverpool are preparing a bid for the midfielder, who has featured in 22 top-flight matches this term.

Edwards's side are said to be demanding at least £26m for Andre, with their bargaining power likely to diminish significantly should they suffer relegation in May.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Addressing a lack of physicality

Liverpool have endured a major drop in performances from their title-winning season of 2024-25, with the Reds falling behind the curve in terms of physicality in the Premier League.

The top flight has evolved into a counter-attacking warzone this season, with Arne Slot's midfield constantly overrun and caught out on the break.

Andre is rated in the top 25% of Premier League midfielders in terms of defensive contributions and could help bring more stability to Liverpool's XI .