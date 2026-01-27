Harry Kane future: Bayern Munich confirm significant update on star striker amid Barcelona, Premier League transfer rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Jan 2026 09:31 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 11:20

Bayern Munich’s board member for sport Max Eberl has delivered a significant update on the future of star striker Harry Kane.

Speculation over the 32-year-old’s long-term future in Bavaria has been rife for some time, with his current deal at the Allianz Arena expiring in June 2027.

It is understood that the England captain would be free to leave Bayern for just €65m (£56.7m) this summer if he informs Bayern that he wants to leave by the end of this month.

A return to the Premier League has regularly been mooted for Kane, with under-fire Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank stating in September that he would be “more than welcome” back in North London.

Kane is Spurs’ all-time record goalscorer with 280 goals in 435 games, while he is just 47 goals behind Alan Shearer long-standing Premier League goals record of 260.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have previously been linked with Kane, while Spanish giants Barcelona are believed to hold a firm interest in the striker amid uncertainty over the future of their current No.9 Robert Lewandowski.

Kane in talks with Bayern over new contract

However, a high-profile exit in the near future may not be on the cards for Kane, as he could remain with Bundesliga champions Bayern until 2028 or 2029 if he pens a new contract.

Bayern chief Eberl spoke to Sky Deutschland at the DFL’s New Year’s Reception and when was asked about negotiations over an extension for Kane, he said: “We are in talks with Harry. Everyone knows at some point a decision has to be made."

"Harry has great confidence in us and he feels comfortable in Munich," Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen added. "He and his family are settled in. Therefore we've got absolutely no reason to rush."

In October last year, Kane admitted that he is no longer as keen on making a return to England as he once was and would consider extending his stay in Bavaria.

"In terms of staying longer, I could definitely see that," he told reporters. "I spoke openly a couple of weeks ago that I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet, but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation.

"Obviously it depends on how the next year or so goes and what we achieve together. Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else.

"In terms of the Premier League, I don't know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back.

"Now I have been there a couple of years, I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn't say I would never go back.

"What I have learned in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point with Bayern right now I am fully all in with Bayern."

Free-scoring Kane is loving life at Bayern

Kane joined Bayern from Spurs for €100m (£86m) in the summer of 2023 and has since recorded an astonishing 119 goals and 30 assists in 126 appearances across all competitions.

The prolific striker lifted the first major trophy of his career when he helped Bayern win the 2024-25 Bundesliga title, before getting his hands on the German Super Cup at the start of the current campaign.

This term, Kane has already netted 34 times in just 30 matches for Bayern, including 21 goals in 19 Bundesliga outings which has fired Vincent Kompany's side eight points clear at the summit - last month, he also became the quickest player in Bundesliga history to reach 100 goal contributions.

In addition, Kane has scored seven goals in as many Champions League games this season, helping Bayern rise to second place in the 36-team Champions League table and secure automatic last-16 qualification with a game to spare.