Chelsea transfer news: European giant 'interested' in Blues starlet, Premier League side take specific stance

By Darren Plant | 24 Jan 2026 18:40

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong is reportedly attracting interest from a European giant.

The Blues academy graduate has endured a mixed campaign having failed to comprehensively win over either Enzo Maresca or Liam Rosenior.

A total of 11 starts and six substitute outings have been made in all competitions, yet the England Under-21 international has only featured for five minutes across the last two games.

While the belief is that Chelsea officials have high hopes for the 19-year-old, the player is justifiably frustrated with his current role in the squad when he has largely impressed in 2025-26.

According to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, Chelsea face a battle to fend off interest from one of European football's biggest clubs.

© Imago

Which European club want Acheampong?

The report alleges that Bayern Munich have identified the versatile defender as a potential target for the summer.

Although it is suggested that Chelsea will turn down any offers, the Bundesliga champions are said to be eager to strengthen their first-team backline ahead of 2026-27.

Bayern currently have nine senior defensive options, yet none of the players in question are below the age of 25.

As such, attempting to acquire younger talent makes sense at this stage of their development under Vincent Kompany.

Konrad Laimer is the current incumbent at right-back, contributing two goals and seven assists from 22 outings in Germany's top flight and the Champions League.

However, the Austria international, who turns 29 in May, lacks competition and Acheampong would be viewed as a realistic successor.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Would Chelsea consider Acheampong sale?

Holding a contract until 2029, Acheampong is tied to Chelsea in the long term, and making 31 appearances for the club at this stage of his career should be viewed as a positive.

On the flip side, Reece James and Malo Gusto are in front of him in the pecking order, plus BlueCo have not been shy in entertaining offers for homegrown talent.

Therefore, any offer of £50m or above may be considered by Chelsea officials, aware of the benefits that a sale of a homegrown talent for that fee would bring.

Acheampong is also said to be a target of Crystal Palace, who Chelsea play at Selhurst Park on Sunday.