Preview: PSV Eindhoven vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

26 Jan 2026

Second-placed Bayern Munich will look to bounce back from a shock defeat with a win against hosts PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday at Philips Stadion.

The Bavarians have 18 points and a draw will secure a place in the top two of the league phase table, though they will want all three after losing 2-1 against Augsburg on Saturday, whereas PSV are 22nd with eight points and need a win to guarantee a playoff spot.

Match preview

PSV suffered a 3-0 loss when they faced Newcastle United in the Champions League on January 21, with the Magpies restricting them to just one shot inside the box.

The hosts can finish no higher than 16th, but while they only need to finish 24th to secure a playoff spot for the round of 16, just two points separate them from 32nd-placed Ajax.

Peter Bosz's side look certain to win the Eredivisie title given they are first with 53 points from 20 games, 14 ahead of second-placed Feyenoord, though they were held to a 2-2 stalemate by NAC Breda on Saturday.

While Boeren were beaten in their last two Champions League matches, they have won six, drawn one and lost just one of their past eight fixtures in all competitions, scoring at least two goals seven times.

PSV's only triumph in their three European clashes at home this season was a 6-2 win against Napoli on October 21, with the team losing against Union SG and Atletico Madrid, but they have triumphed in three and drawn one of their last four at Philips Stadion.

Bayern are three points ahead of third-placed Real Madrid and fourth-placed Liverpool, and finishing in the top two will be important as it would guarantee the return leg of the knockout rounds would be played at home.

However, they come into Wednesday's clash on the back of their first Bundesliga defeat of 2025-26, losing 2-1 against Augsburg, and it was in fact just the fourth time in 30 games that they failed to win.

Vincent Kompany's side had also netted at least two goals in the 10 matches prior to their clash with Augsburg, though they are still first in the Bundesliga with 50 points, eight more than second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

The Bavarians rank as the highest scorers in the Champions League this term (20), and they boast the joint third best defensive record (seven).

Bayern last faced PSV in the 2016-17, with the German club winning 4-1 in October 2016 and 2-1 in November.

The visitors will be looking to extend their winning streak on the road to six games, and they will hope for their third win in four away Champions League fixtures.

PSV Eindhoven Champions League form:

D

W

D

W

L

L

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

L

D

Bayern Munich Champions League form:

W

W

W

L

W

W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

L

Team News

PSV winger Ricardo Pepi will play no part in Wednesday's match as he is recovering from a broken arm, so veteran Ivan Perisic and Couhaib Driouech will have to provide Paul Wanner support from the flanks.

If the hosts have any hopes of securing three points, Joey Veerman and Mauro Junior will have to match the visitors' intensity in midfield.

With Bayern looking to bounce back from defeat, expect key attackers like Harry Kane and Michael Olise to feature.

Kompany is unable to name centre-backs Dayot Upamecano or Kim Min-jae in the squad due to an injury and suspension respectively.

Jonathan Tah may have to marshal the middle of defence alongside Hiroki Ito, while Joshua Kimmich could be forced into a right-back role because of an injury to Konrad Laimer.

If Kimmich is moved away from midfield, expect Leon Goretzka to be partnered by Aleksandar Pavlovic.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Flamingo, Schouten, Gasiorowski, Fernandez; Veerman, Junior; Perisic, Saibari, Driouech; Wanner

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Kimmich, Ito, Tah, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

We say: PSV Eindhoven 2-4 Bayern Munich

Though Bayern were beaten on the weekend, they will still be seen as overwhelming favourites due to their attacking firepower.

Injuries in defence have weakened the visitors, but while PSV might find joy in the final third, they are unlikely to be able to contain the Bavarians on Wednesday.

