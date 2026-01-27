Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'declined to pursue' Aston Villa-bound Douglas Luiz for specific reason

By Darren Plant | 27 Jan 2026 17:47

Chelsea reportedly opted against pursuing a deal for Douglas Luiz for a specific reason

The Brazil international left Aston Villa for Juventus in a deal worth in the region of £42m during the summer of 2024.

However, after failing to make an impact in Turin, as well as on loan at Nottingham Forest, reports have indicated that the 27-year-old is on the verge of returning to Villa Park.

Villa had already been open to a reunion with Luiz prior to Youri Tielemans joining their list of midfield absentees after suffering an injury at Newcastle United on Sunday.

Nevertheless, it initially appeared that they would face competition from Chelsea during the middle part of last week.

© Imago / APL

Why did Chelsea turn down Luiz chance?



As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, Chelsea made the calculated decision not to press ahead with their interest in Luiz.

Although it has been claimed that Luiz preferred a return to Villa over the Blues, Chelsea ultimately 'declined to pursue' a deal.

The report alleges that Chelsea chiefs would prefer to see Andrey Santos and other members of the squad given opportunities under Liam Rosenior.

Injuries to Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo were the main reasons why Chelsea were interested in strengthening their numbers in the engine room.

While Essugo is not expected to return until March, Lavia has recently taken part in training for the first time since suffering a muscle injury on November 5.

© Imago

How many midfield options do Chelsea have?

Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos are the standout recognised central midfielders at the top of Rosenior's list.

Reece James has also played there on a regular basis during 2025-26, while Malo Gusto was deployed in the role under Enzo Maresca.

At a time when they are backup at right-back and left-back, Josh Acheampong and Jorrel Hato are further alternatives.

Therefore, when everyone is fit, there is an argument that there are nine plausible options for Rosenior.