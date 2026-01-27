Aston Villa transfer news: Villans strike 'verbal agreement' to re-sign 27-year-old midfielder

By Carter White | 27 Jan 2026 17:46

Aston Villa have reportedly moved closer to the signing of Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz this month.

The 27-year-old has spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with the player struggling to make a significant impact in the East Midlands.

Luiz has started just five top-flight contests under a mixture of three managers, featuring in just 318 minutes of Premier League football in 2025-26.

The midfielder's only start of 2026 to date arrived in Portugal last Thursday, when Sean Dyche's troops were defeated by Primeira Liga outfit Braga in the Europa League.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Villa reach 'verbal agreement' for Luiz signing

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa are edging towards the signing of a familiar face during the final days of the winter window.

The report claims that the Villans have reached a full verbal agreement with Juventus for the services of Luiz until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

It is understood that the Italian giants are set to recall the Brazilian from his difficult spell at Nottingham Forest before sending him out on loan to the Second City club.

Unai Emery's side will supposedly pay for the services of Luiz for the remainder of the season, whilst also possessing an option to buy the star permanently during the upcoming summer.

Talks over a potential return to Villa Park for the 27-year-old commenced last week, with the player believed to be keen on a reunion at the Premier League title chasers.

© Imago / Sportimage

Timely return for injury-hit Villa

Barring any last-minute drama, Luiz will return to Villa, for whom he played 206 matches between 2019 and 2024 before departing to Juventus.

The Brazilian's arrival is much needed at the moment, given the absence of engine-room stars such as Boubacar Kamara because of injury.

Luiz could make his second debut for the Villans when they welcome Keith Andrews's Brentford to Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.