Wolves transfer news: England international being 'targeted' in shock move by Premier League's bottom club

Wolverhampton Wanderers have allegedly identified an England international as a surprise target before the end of the winter transfer window.

Sitting adrift at the bottom of the Premier League table, the expectation was that Wolves would be proactive in the transfer market.

However, after an improved run of form and performances under Rob Edwards, there has been less need to oversee a wide array of incomings and outcomings.

Nevertheless, with Wolves wanting to ensure that they do not set several unwanted records in Premier League history, there is ambition to make at least one high-profile signing.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, who was writing on X, Wolves hold an interest in Marseille's Angel Gomes.

Why could Gomes leave Marseille?

The midfielder has made a total of 12 starts and six substitute outings in Ligue 1 and Champions League fixtures during 2025-26.

Since the start of December, though, he has made just one eight-minute substitute appearance, and the recent loan addition of Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri will not help his cause for minutes.

Wolves are now seemingly looking to secure a loan deal for the remainder of the season, with the obligation to buy should they pull off the great escape in the Premier League.

Why Wolves Gomes deal is unrealistic

When Gomes was starting for England under interim boss Lee Carsley in 2024, it led to suggestions that the former Manchester United youngster could soon be returning to the Premier League.

As well as the impact that he was making at Lille at the time, a homegrown talent in his mid-twenties is viewed as an attractive proposition by Premier League teams.

If it becomes apparent that Gomes is available, other English top-flight clubs sitting above Wolves in the table will surely get involved.

A permanent deal is also not out of the question. Marseille signed Gomes on a free transfer last summer and have the opportunity to make a quick profit should they so wish.