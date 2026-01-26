Transfer news and rumours today: Douglas Luiz 'nears' Aston Villa return as Tottenham Hotspur 'block' exit

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Jan 2026 23:35

Juventus have reportedly made contact within the last 48 hours to enquire about the availability of Randal Kolo Muani.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Italian giants have turned their attention to the France international after a potential deal for Youssef En-Nesyri collapsed last week.

Kolo Muani has been a regular fixture in Thomas Frank's tactical setup this season, recording 15 Premier League appearances — 11 starts — so far on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Spurs are currently refusing to give the green light for the 27-year-old to depart North London during the winter window.

The Spurs board are reportedly determined to avoid any major departures that could further weaken an already depleted squad before the deadline.

Wolves reportedly reject Roma bid for defender

As reported by Sky Sports News, Wolverhampton Wanderers have rejected an initial bid from Roma for left-back David Moller Wolfe.

The Italian side reportedly submitted an offer in the region of £6.9m, a figure that the Molineux board considered to be derisory.

Although the Norway international has played just 14 times in the top flight since joining from AZ Alkmaar for €12.1 (£10.5) including add-ons in the summer of 2025, the defender ought to command more than the above fee.

Wolves are believed to have communicated that they have no intention of selling the 23-year-old during the current window as they look to fight for their top-flight status in the second half of the season.

The club do not expect the Giallorossi to return with an improved proposal before the deadline.

A familiar face nears Villa homecoming?

Aston Villa have reportedly re-entered negotiations to secure a sensational return for former midfield stalwart Douglas Luiz during the final week of the January transfer window.

The Midlands club has identified the recruitment of a seasoned engine room operator as a primary objective following a series of long-term injuries within Unai Emery's squad.

Discussions with the player's parent club are understood to have intensified over the last 48 hours as both parties seek to reach a swift agreement.

??? Aston Villa back in active talks for Douglas Luiz after initial approach revealed last week.



Negotiations ongoing with Juventus while Chelsea are also exploring different options in midfield.#AVFC working on Douglas Luiz return as priority with 2 more options on list. pic.twitter.com/gpPQIPLtLW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2026

The Brazilian international is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from Juventus but has struggled to find consistent minutes under Sean Dyche since arriving in the East Midlands.

Consequently, the hierarchy at the City Ground are believed to be open to terminating the existing arrangement to facilitate a move elsewhere before the upcoming deadline.

Chelsea also remain attentive to the situation as Liam Rosenior looks to bolster his options due to ongoing fitness concerns regarding Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo.

The West Londoners are exploring various alternatives in the market, but Villa appear to have placed the 27-year-old at the very top of their shortlist.