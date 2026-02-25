Bournemouth vs. Sunderland: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League game

By Darren Plant | 25 Feb 2026 10:56

Bournemouth and Sunderland will be looking to take a major step towards a top-10 finish when they square off on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the Cherries and Black Cats sitting in eighth and 12th position in the Premier League table respectively, just two points separate the clubs ahead of the game on the South coast.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Bournemouth vs. Sunderland kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 12.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Bournemouth vs. Sunderland being played?

This game will take place at the Vitality Stadium, the home ground of Bournemouth, which has a capacity of 11,307.

Although they possess the joint-ninth best home record in the Premier League, Bournemouth have lost just two of their 13 league games on familiar territory.

In sharp contrast, Sunderland have only prevailed from two of their 13 away fixtures since returning to the top flight.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Sunderland in the UK

TV channels

The clash at the Vitality Stadium will be broadcast live in the UK on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Online streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the day.

Viewers can also watch Match of the Day for analysis and highlights from all of Saturday's Premier League fixtures, starting at 10.30pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Bournemouth vs. Sunderland?

With Premier League survival effectively being assured, both teams can focus on trying to earn surprise European qualification.

Bournemouth have put together a seven-match unbeaten streak in the top flight, moving them to within two points of seventh-placed Brentford.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have lost four of their last five encounters in the Premier League, resulting in them dropping outside of the top half of the standings.