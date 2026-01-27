PSG transfer news: Paris tracks £34m 'wonderkid' eyed by Premier League clubs after Dro Fernandez coup

By Axel Clody | 27 Jan 2026 07:54 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 09:37

Paris Saint-Germain have signed young Barcelona midfielder Dro Fernandez. But another midfielder, far more expensive, has also caught the eye of the French capital club.

To avoid souring relations with FC Barcelona, as happened during Neymar's £188m (€222m) transfer in 2017, the Ligue 1 leaders agreed to pay more than the release clause for Dro Fernandez. Instead of £5.1m (€6m), PSG will pay around £6.8m (€8m), according to Mundo Deportivo, for a deal more expensive than expected but which suits all parties.

However, with the new profile being monitored by Luis Campos and his team, an agreement of this kind is not on the agenda, as the price demanded by Trabzonspor is very high, and no lower release clause is known.

© Imago

PSG target £33.9m-rated midfielder

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Paris Saint-Germain are keen on Christ Inao Oulai. A former SC Bastia player, the 19-year-old Ivorian left France in 2025 for Trabzonspor, where the defensive midfielder has flourished with 12 appearances, 2 goals and 4 assists.

Signed for just £4.7m (€5.5m), the international with six caps is now worth £34m (€40m), according to his club, who have no intention of letting him go this winter. Specialist site Transfermarkt is less ambitious, valuing him at £6.8m (€8m). Sabah report that PSG scouts have watched the player on five occasions in recent months. Could a summer transfer be on the cards?

© Imago / DeFodi Images

PSG face stiff competition for Oulai

According to the Turkish outlet, Manchester City and Chelsea are also keen on Christ Inao Oulai. Bad news for PSG, then, but rather good news for Trabzonspor, who can hope to reach their asking price for the Ivorian through tough negotiations.

After Dro Fernandez (18), Paris appear to be continuing their search for young talents in midfield, while Joao Neves (21) and Vitinha (25) remain young, as do Warren Zaire-Emery (19) and Senny Mayulu (19), though less so Fabian Ruiz (29).