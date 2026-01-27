“Very confident” Galatasaray smell blood as Man City face unwanted Champions League first

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Jan 2026 17:40 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 17:49

Galatasaray have reason to be “very confident” of claiming a positive result in Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, according to assistant manager Ismael Garcia Gomez.

The Turkish giants, who are gearing up for their first competitive meeting with the Citizens, travel to the blue side of Manchester boasting an unbeaten record across their last four encounters with English opposition.

In 2023, Galatasaray picked up four points across two games against Manchester United - winning 3-2 at Old Trafford and drawing 3-3 on home soil - to help them finish above the Red Devils in their Champions League group.

Okan Buruk’s side then inflicted the only Europa League defeat (3-2 at home) on eventual champions Tottenham Hotspur during the League Phase last season, before beating reigning Premier League champions Liverpool 1-0 in Turkey in September of the current Champions League campaign.

First-team assistant Garcia Gomez believes that the Turkish Super Lig is the most English league outside of England and Galatasaray embody that Premier League identity more than any other Turkish club.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Garcia Gomez said: "I think sometimes with the more dynamic, transitional games [Galatasaray] face against teams from England, we are very used to that.

"The Turkish league is not at the same level, but we are more Premier League than all other European leagues, more than Italy and Spain where the tempo is lower. English teams, the ones we face, we feel comfortable because they are open.

© Imago / Ulrich Hufnagel

"I have never had the experience of working in English men's football, but I have experienced it as a fan. England is for the fans, the football for fans is the best.

"But Turkey, it has nothing to be jealous about. The atmosphere created in stadiums is amazing, I was fortunate enough to work across Europe, and the passion here is at the same level as any country we can name."

Gundogan, Sane have been ‘massive signings' for ‘Premier League’ Galatasaray

Galatasaray have six former Premier League players in their first-team squad, including ex-Man City stars Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane, who are both expected to feature against Pep Guardiola’s side on Wednesday.

"Sane and Gundogan have been massive signings," said Garcia Gomez. "Sane, he was out of contract, and a lot of teams tried to sign him – he has been one of the best players in the past five years in Europe

"Gundogan, Guardiola said he is most intelligent player he coached. They are giving us the highest level of quality. That experience on the non-football side is helping."

"Premier League teams and players, they suit well in Super Lig," Garcia Gomez added. "Physical and dynamic players are working well here.

"Sane is good one on one, while Gundogan gives a lot of control to his team. For the fans it is lovely, I have friends from all over Europe who love watching games in Turkey."

© Imago / Every Second Media

Galatasaray could inflict unwanted first on Man City in Champions League

Galatasaray currently sit 17th in the 36-team Champions League standings and a top-eight finish is realistically out of reach, but avoiding defeat against Man City will be enough to secure a knockout round playoff spot.

As for Man City, they slipped down to 11th place following a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Bodo/Glimt last week. As one of eight teams remarkably on 13 points with one game remaining, Guardiola’s side need to beat Galatasaray and hope that other results go their way to secure automatic last-16 qualification.

The Citizens suffered a 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in their most recent home match in the Champions League and defeat to Galatasaray would see them lose back-to-back League Phase/group-stage games at the Etihad for the first time in the competition.

Assessing Galatasaray’s chances of success against Man City, Garcia Gomez said: "[City’s] priority is to control the game, so it will be more difficult.

"It's going to be very different. When we were facing Liverpool in October, it was a different moment in the season. The pressure is now to win three points and maybe qualify for the next round.

"For them it is same importance to get in top eight as it is for us to get to the next round. Of course we are the underdog, it is the same for 95% of clubs City face. A draw is a good result, but if we are at a good level we can face anything, we are very confident."

Guardiola is expected to recall some of his star players to Man City’s starting lineup, including Erling Haaland who is looking to equal or break a Champions League scoring record held by club legend Sergio Aguero.