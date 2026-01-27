Man City vs. Galatasaray: Erling Haaland out to break Sergio Aguero Champions League scoring record

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Jan 2026 17:30 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 17:49

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be looking to equal or break a Champions League scoring record set by Sergio Aguero when the Citizens lock horns with Galatasaray at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Haaland was given a rare rest in the Premier League last weekend, as he began as a substitute and came off the bench for the final 17 minutes in City’s 2-0 home victory over Wolves.

Pending participation in Tuesday’s training session and a late fitness test, Haaland is expected to be recalled to Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup for their crucial League Phase fixture against Galatasaray.

Man City’s No.9 is averaging a goal a game in the Champions League, having scored a remarkable 55 goals in as many matches since and including is debut in the competition in 2019.

Haaland has scored 35 goals of those goals in just 27 home appearances in Europe’s premier club competition, netting 21 times in 18 games for Man City at the Etihad Stadium, including two home goals against Napoli and former club Borussia Dortmund this season.

Only Man City legend Aguero (23) has scored more Champions League goals at the Etihad than Haaland, who will equal that record by netting twice against Galatasaray, while he will break the record outright if he scores three or more goals.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man City “have to play better” to spark Haaland’s return to form

However, the Norway international has lost his clinical touch in recent weeks, failing to score an open-play goal in any of his last nine appearances for Man City – the only goal he has scored in that time was a penalty in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton on January 7.

Sharing his thoughts on why Haaland has not been as prolific in recent weeks, Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday: "The team; they have to play better, create more chances, and he will score.

"Never underestimate the strikers, the goalscorers because always they will make you silent. He is going to score for the rest of his life, that's for sure.

"I'm a thinking manager, not man management. I don't talk with the players since the last three years, less problems."

Haaland’s only two previous appearances against Turkish opposition came against Besiktas in the 2021-22 Champions League group stage, scoring three goals for former club Dortmund, including two in the space of just 13 second-half minutes in a 5-0 home win.

Man City will hope to have Haaland back to his best in front of goal on Wednesday, as they need to beat Galatasaray, and hope that other results go their way, if they wish to climb back into the top eight of the 36-team table and qualify automatically for the last 16.