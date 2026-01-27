Transfer news and rumours today: Randal Kolo Muani to Juventus, Lewis Koumas to Hull City

By Carter White | 27 Jan 2026 09:42 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 11:25

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Randal Kolo Muani is reportedly wanted by Juventus during this month's transfer window.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan in North London for the 2025-26 campaign from French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite injuries at the top end of the pitch presenting Kolo Muani with ample opportunity to impress, he has failed to score across his opening 15 Premier League appearances.

The Frenchman's game time is now set to be limited following the return of first-choice striker Dominic Solanke from the medical room.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have enquired to PSG over the availability of Kolo Muani.

It is understood that Juve are attempting to open talks regarding a return to Turin for the attacker, although Spurs are yet to give the green light to potential discussions.

Kolo Muani is seen as an alternative option to Youssef En-Nesyri, who is unlikely to secure a switch to Juventus this month.

Liverpool's Koumas 'closing in' on Championship loan

Staying in the Premier League, Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas is scrambling for regular game time ahead of the transfer deadline.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Birmingham City, but started just seven Championship matches.

Koumas was firmly behind Demarai Gray in the left-wing pecking order, with the Welsh attacker scoring just the single second-tier goal.

With Birmingham signing Ibrahim Osman and potentially Carlos Vicente this month to further bolster Chris Davies's wide options, Liverpool have recalled their youngster in search of another club.

As per the Liverpool Echo, Koumas is closing in on a loan switch to Hull City for the remainder of the campaign.

The report claims that the Reds are confident in the attacker's ability to shine for the Tigers, who have gained a reputation for nurturing young players recently.

Everton 'reject' offer from Lazio for midfielder

Moving down to the docks on Merseyside, Everton are dealing with interest from foreign clubs for midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

The Toffees supposedly received a £15m bid from Serie A club Lazio earlier in the week for the services of the 22-year-old.

However, according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Everton have swiftly rejected the advances for Iroegbunam.

The report claims that the Merseyside outfit are very unlikely to sanction an exit of the youngster during this window.

Iroegbunam missed Everton's 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Monday night due to a knock sustained at the beginning of January.