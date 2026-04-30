Preview: Leyton Orient vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 30 Apr 2026 12:42

Leyton Orient play host to Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would guarantee that they avoid relegation to League Two.

At a time when Orient sit in 20th position in the League One table, Burton are in 18th place after a prolonged unbeaten run ensured that they would remain at the third tier of English football.

Match preview

When Leyton Orient put together a quick-fire four-match winning streak in March, they appeared to be cruising to safety.

However, the seven-game winless run that has followed has led to Richie Wellens' side with work to do on the final day of the campaign.

Only three points will guarantee that they remain in the third tier of English football. If Leyton Orient fail to win and Exeter City beat Bradford City, they will be relegated.

Wellens may be lacking confidence in his team when they have failed to score in their last three encounters, most recently losing 1-0 at Blackpool.

Remarkably, Leyton Orient have scored in just two of their last seven games, yet only seven goals have been conceded during that period.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Burton, a five-match unbeaten streak, which has included four draws, has proven enough to secure their survival in League One.

While Gary Bowyer will not be in the running for manager of the season, he has done an outstanding job at the Pirelli Stadium to keep the Brewers in the division.

Burton have not conceded more than once in a game for seven contests, with 10 points across that period seeing them move four points clear of the relegation zone with one fixture remaining.

Although Burton have won just four of their 22 away league fixtures during 2025-26, nine draws have led to them holding the 16th-best such record in the division.

There is still the possibility of Burton finishing in 16th position. They have not finished higher than 15th spot since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leyton Orient League One form:

D L L D L L

Burton Albion League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Despite their poor form, Wellens will keep changes to his Leyton Orient XI down to a minimum.

Azeem Abdulai could return in midfield, while Charlie Wellens and Josh Koroma are alternatives in the final third.

However, given the two-point advantage that they hold over Exeter, an unchanged starting lineup remains a possibility.

Barring any fresh injury issues, Bowyer may also be prepared to name the same Burton team from the draw with Exeter.

If a change is made, George Evans may be given an opportunity ahead of Kgaogelo Chauke in the centre of midfield.

Dylan Williams and Kain Adom have been ruled out through injury.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Dennis; James, Forrester, Simpson; Clare, Levitt, Bakinson, Morris; Mitchell, Connolly; Ballard

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Moon, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Webster, Chauke, Armer; Cannon; Beesley, Shade

We say: Leyton Orient 2-1 Burton Albion

With Burton proving difficult to beat of late, securing three points will be tough for Leyton Orient. Nevertheless, depending on how Exeter are faring in their game, we feel that the home side may edge this contest during the closing stages.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.