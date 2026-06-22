Team News: England vs. Ghana injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 22 Jun 2026 21:00 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 21:00

Both aiming to confirm a World Cup 2026 last-32 place with a game to spare, England and Ghana collide in Group L on Tuesday evening at the Gillette Stadium.

The Three Lions overcame Croatia 4-2 first up, while the Black Stars left it late to edge out Panama 1-0, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

ENGLAND

Out: None

Doubtful: Bukayo Saka (Achilles)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

GHANA

Out: None

Doubtful: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Minseh; Yirenkyi, Partey; Fatawu, Sulemana, Semenyo; Ayew