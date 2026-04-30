Preview: Nacional vs AVS - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 30 Apr 2026 22:43

Nacional will look to continue their solid late-season form and all but confirm their safety on Saturday when they play host to AVS at the Estadio da Madeira in round 32 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

With their relegation already confirmed, AVS have little to play for heading into the final three matches, but they look to go down swinging ahead of their return to the second tier.

Match preview

After weeks of mediocre results, a run of three wins from four matches in April has seen Nacional steer clear of immediate danger as they look to extend their two-year stint in the top flight.

The Alvinegros turned in another solid team display last Friday when they edged out Tondela 2-0 at the Estadio Joao Cardoso to secure their first win in 14 away matches across all competitions since October.

In-form striker Jesus Ramirez netted his third goal in four games midway through the first half to put the visitors in front before Colombian defender Brayan Medina scored an own goal in the 31st minute to double their advantage.

Having gone eight straight games without a win between February 1 and March 21, Nacional have now picked up victories against Estrela Amadora, Alverca and Tondela in their most recent four outings, with a 2-0 loss against title-chasers Benfica on April 12 being the exception.

This upturn in form has seen Tiago Margarido’s men surge into 14th place in the Primeira Liga standings with 31 points from 31 matches, five points above 16th-placed Casa Pia in the relegation playoff spot heading into the final three games.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Barely one year on since defeating Vizela in the relegation playoff to narrowly avoid the drop, AVS are now going down, with their brief two-year stint in the Primeira Liga coming to an end following another woeful campaign in the big leagues.

Joao Henriques’s men won just one league game this season and lost 19 of their 31 matches while scoring a league-low 22 goals and conceding 65, five more than any other side in the division.

AVS produced one of their standout displays of the season last Saturday when they fought back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against title-chasers Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio do CD das Aves.

With nothing to separate the sides in the first half, Rafael Nel broke the deadlock two minutes after the interval to put Sporting Lisbon in front, but Pedro Lima converted his 66th-minute penalty to dent the Leoes’ title hopes.

AVS, who are yet to pick up an away win in the league this season, now take on an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their previous five encounters, losing three and claiming two draws since November 2023.

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

L

L

W

L

W

W

AVS Primeira Liga form:

L

D

L

D

D

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Ricardo Rocha

There is no positive update regarding Nacional’s injury situation, as the likes of Lucas Franca (thigh), Ivanildo Fernandes (muscle) and Brazilian defender Ulisses (collarbone) all continue their spells on the sidelines.

Spanish midfielder Miguel Baeza has missed each of the last three games since coming off injured against Estrela on April 4 and the 26-year-old is also out of contention for the hosts.

Meanwhile, AVS will have to cope without the services of 31-year-old Kiki Afonso and Frenchman Antoine Baroan, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Diego Duarte was forced off injured late in the game against Sporting Lisbon last weekend and the Paraguayan striker has been ruled out for this weekend’s tie, with 33-year-old Tomane expected to come into the fray in the front three.

Portuguese midfielder Gustavo Mendonca will also miss the trip to the Estadio da Madeira through suspension after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Sporting Lisbon last time out.

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nunez, Santos, Ze Vitor, Gomes; Veron, Labidi, Liziero; Junior, Diaz, Boia

AVS possible starting lineup:

Adriel; Rivas, Vitor, Devenish, Pivo; Lima, Roni, Neiva; Perea, Tomane, Akinsola

We say: Nacional 1-0 AVS

Seeking to go down with their head held high, AVS will be out to continue from where they left off against Heracles Sporting Lisbon last time out and extend their unbeaten run to four matches. However, Nacional have upped the ante in recent weeks and we predict they will make the most of their home advantage to secure a fourth win in five games.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.