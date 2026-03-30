Preview: Republic of Ireland vs North Macedonia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 30 Mar 2026 14:39 , Last updated: 30 Mar 2026 14:44

After suffering World Cup qualifying heartbreak once again, the Republic of Ireland must respond when they welcome North Macedonia to Dublin on Tuesday.

Both nations were eliminated in last week's playoff semi-finals, with Ireland crashing out on penalties and their visitors being well beaten by Denmark.

Match preview

Two wins from reaching the 2026 World Cup finals, a revived Republic of Ireland side were looking to build on three consecutive victories when they travelled to Prague last Thursday.

The Boys in Green had finished their Group F campaign in spectacular style, beating Armenia, Portugal and then Hungary - the latter via an unforgettable hat-trick from new national hero Troy Parrott.

That set up a playoff semi-final in the Czech Republic, which was going all their way for the first 25 minutes, as Parrott coolly converted a penalty before Matej Kovar's own goal put them in charge.

However, the Czechs were soon gifted a spot kick of their own, and they eventually forced extra time with late equaliser; despite claiming an initial lead, Ireland then lost 4-3 in the subsequent shootout.

As a result, Irish dreams of appearing at a first World Cup in 24 years were abruptly ended, and Heimir Hallgrimsson's side will not feature in the playoff final against Denmark.

Instead, they face a Tuesday night friendly that is relatively unwelcome, albeit Hallgrimsson will be keen to make the most of a rare chance to experiment.

Then, at the end of the club season, his team are scheduled to face Grenada in Spain, followed by Qatar visiting Dublin and a trip across the pond to Canada - but eyes are already being cast further ahead.

Another UEFA Nations League campaign will kick off in September, then the road towards Euro 2028 - set to be co-hosted by Ireland - commences a few months later.

© Iconsport / Pixsell

There was also more heartache for North Macedonia last week, as the Balkan side missed out in the playoffs for a second successive World Cup campaign.

Having bravely beaten Italy before losing to Portugal en route to Qatar 2022, the Lynxes were no match for semi-final opponents Denmark on Thursday, succumbing to a 4-0 defeat in Copenhagen.

That may have come as no surprise, as they had previously been thrashed 7-1 by Wales and finished third in Group J; only their 2024-25 Nations League performance clinched a backdoor route into the playoffs.

After that calamity in Cardiff, Blagoja Milevski made way for current coach Goce Sedloski, who took charge for the first time against Denmark.

While that proved a baptism of fire for the former Sheffield Wednesday defender, his squad must now visit another higher-ranked opponent.

To date, North Macedonia's record against the Republic of Ireland reads four defeats, one draw and just one win - all in qualifying for major championships - but this time they will meet for a less meaningful friendly.

Republic of Ireland form (all competitions):

L L W W W L

North Macedonia form (all competitions):

W W D D L L

Team News

© Imago

Hallgrimsson has suggested he might keep changes to a minimum, noting that up to eight substitutions are permitted in international friendlies.

The 25-man squad that travelled to Prague has been altered a little, as Sammie Szmodics sustained a head injury, while Robbie Brady tweaked a hamstring; in better news for the hosts, Liam Scales can return after serving a suspension.

Parrott - who has scored 34 goals for club and country this season - could be rested, and potential partner Evan Ferguson missed out on selection due to an ankle problem.

Portsmouth winger Millenic Alli and Stoke City midfielder Bosun Lawal will both hope to win a first senior cap, after QPR's Harvey Vale did so on Thursday.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia handed a debut to Colombia-born Sebastian Herrera against Denmark, as new boss Sedloski attempts to broaden his options.

More familiar faces such as 98-cap veteran Aleksandar Trajkovski, experienced skipper Enes Bardhi and Napoli star Eljif Elmas should also feature at some stage on Tuesday.

Rangers striker Bojan Miovski will be vying for selection up front, after Elmin Rastoder was surprisingly preferred in the playoff semi-final.

Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Egan, Collins, Scales; Dunne, Molumby, Knight, Manning; Ogbene, Azaz; Idah

North Macedonia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Zajkov, Musliu, Stojchevski; Churlinov, Alimi, Bardhi, Elmas, Herrera; Trajkovski, Miovski

We say: Republic of Ireland 1-0 North Macedonia

Both teams may be deflated after their playoff defeats, but several fringe players will be keen to impress, with one eye already on future campaigns.

Ireland have a stronger incentive to thank their success-starved fans, and that extra motivation should see them post a fourth win from five games.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.