Chelsea transfer news: Marc Cucurella calls on BlueCo to change strategy this summer

By Darren Plant | 31 Mar 2026 11:54

Marc Cucurella has claimed that BlueCo must find 'a better balance' with their transfer strategy if they want Chelsea to win silverware in the future.

Despite winning the Club World Cup in July, Chelsea are at risk of missing out on European qualification for 2026-27.

The Blues are currently on a four-game losing streak in all competitions, suffering an 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and going down 1-0 and 3-0 to Newcastle United and Everton in the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview with the The Athletic, Cucurella has revealed that he felt "discouraged" by the manner of the capitulation against PSG across two legs in Europe.

© Imago / News Images

'BlueCo transfer strategy complicating matters'

Cucurella has suggested that Chelsea's lack of experience cost them across that double-header, and will not benefit them going forward if they want to lift trophies.

He said: "Results like that are always hard to take. You are fighting and training every day only to realise, at the very end, that when games matter, we are still a bit away from the top level.

“I understand this is part of the club’s policy, and that they want to take this direction — signing young players and looking to the future. But, for all of us who are still here and want to win big things, moments like this make you feel discouraged.

“We have a good core of players. The foundations are there. But to fight for major trophies such as the Premier League or the Champions League, you need more. Signing young players only might complicate achieving those goals. Against PSG, we lacked players that had gone through situations like that.

“You need time as well, and I know the young players are the ones that will have the experience in the future. But you need to find the balance between both worlds.”

The Spain international added: "For a lot of players, it was the first time playing a match of that calibre, and we paid the price.

“You can always make a mistake, but we should have handled it better. There was a return game to play, and if you keep a cool head, you go back to London with a 3-2 defeat and anything can happen.

"We made a mistake, tried to attack without a clear structure and then PSG took the chance and proved they have that cutting edge.”

© Imago / News Images

Frustration building among Chelsea squad

Cucurella has also spoken on his future during the international break, admitting that it would be difficult to turn down an eventual return to his homeland.

His comments follow on from Enzo Fernandez hinting, not for the first time, that a transfer to Real Madrid is a possibility for the future.

Although BlueCo will feel that they are protected by the long contracts that are in place, there is risk of disillusionment in the Chelsea dressing room if their current slump continues.

A recent development elsewhere has indicated that a reunion with a former player could be a realistic possibility.