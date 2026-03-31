Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'big admirers' of £65.2m Enzo Fernandez replacement wanted by Man United

By Ben Knapton | 31 Mar 2026 08:15

Manchester United will reportedly face added competition for a young midfield target, as Chelsea and Liverpool are now weighing up a swoop for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

The 22-year-old made his breakthrough with Metz before joining Les Monegasques in a £13m back in 2024, since when he has produced two goals and 11 assists in 65 games for the Principality side.

Camara has set up four goals in 18 top-flight contests for Monaco during the current season, although his side are only sixth in the Ligue 1 table at present, three points below third-placed Marseille.

Camara's Monaco contract runs for another three seasons, but if Les Monegasques fail to qualify for the Champions League, the 2004-born prospect could be tempted into a move elsewhere.

Manchester United are understood to have sent scouts to watch Camara in action, as well as attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche, who could be another high-profile departure from the Stade Louis II this summer.

Chelsea 'big admirers' of Man United-linked Lamine Camara

© Imago / PsnewZ

However, CaughtOffside claims that Chelsea and Liverpool are also keeping close tabs on Camara, whom Monaco expect to be their 'big sale' when the market opens for business again.

Chelsea in particular are believed to be 'big admirers' of the Senegal international, as the Blues are planning a 'rejuvenation' of their midfield amid uncertainty over Enzo Fernandez's future.

The Argentina international has been persistently linked with a move to either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain in the summer window, and he recently dropped a major hint that he sees his future away from Chelsea.

Liverpool and Newcastle United are also expected to be in the running for Camara's signature, potentially sparking a four-way battle between Premier League clubs for the former Metz youngster.

Monaco would supposedly be happy to negotiate Camara's exit in a couple of months' time, but only for a sizeable amount that could make him one of their most expensive departures of all time.

How much will Man United, Chelsea have to pay for Lamine Camara?

© Imago

Camara's Monaco contract reportedly does not contain a release clause, and if Les Monegasques are to agree to a sale, they supposedly want between €65m (£56.5m) and €75m (£65.2m).

Should the midfielder depart for the latter amount, he would become Monaco's joint third-biggest sale of all time, level with James Rodriguez to Real Madrid and only behind Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe to Los Blancos and PSG respectively.

However, if none of Chelsea, Man Utd, Newcastle or Liverpool stump up at least £56.5m, Monaco will not accept a cut-price fee, as they are confident that his stock could rise further in 2026-27.