Liverpool transfer news: 'Here we go' stage for defender as Arne Slot looks to secure future amid Ibrahima Konate doubts

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Feb 2026 23:21

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Rennes for centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds have had a quiet January transfer window so far, with the club having not yet signed a senior player despite a number of defensive injuries.

Arne Slot's side have been linked with Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida and Rennes' Jacquet, though a deal for the former will reportedly not materialise.

Chelsea were also thought to be leading the race to sign Jacquet, with the Blues hoping to agree terms with his club in order to bring him to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

However, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a fee of €60m (£51.95m) has been agreed between Liverpool and Rennes for the exit of Jacquet in the summer, with a further €10m (£8.66m) in add-ons also attached to the deal.

© Imago

Jeremy Jacquet assessed: What type of player are Liverpool signing?

One of Jacquet's best traits is his ability to dominate aerially, with the Frenchman having won a remarkable 76% of his battles in the air this season in Ligue 1.

Virgil van Dijk is renowned for his aerial dominance, with the Liverpool captain boasting an aerial duel win rate of 77% in the Premier League, significantly more than other established defenders such as William Saliba (54%).

The 20-year-old has also shown that he can defend excellently on the halfway line, and he is also strong when tracking opposition attackers into the penalty area.

If Jacquet is eyed for the right-sided role next to Van Dijk, then his skillset would suit the position well, and he would allow Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong to charge up the right flank.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Are Liverpool trying to secure their future?

There is significant uncertainty at Anfield, with the futures of a number of key players such as Ibrahima Konate in doubt, with the Frenchman's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

His exit in the summer would leave the club with three central defenders in Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni.

Van Dijk will be 35 by the time the 2026-27 season starts, while Gomez is injury prone, so securing a young talent such as Jacquet could be vital if the Reds hope to compete for major honours.