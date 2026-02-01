Preview: Bayer Leverkusen vs St Pauli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Feb 2026 21:09

With a place in the semi-final of the DFB-Pokal up for grabs, Bayer Leverkusen will welcome St Pauli to BayArena on Tuesday.

The all-Bundesliga clash features sixth-placed Leverkusen, who beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the previous round of the cup competition in December, while their opponents are in 17th place and have struggled all season.

Match preview

Leverkusen defended well for large periods against Dortmund, with many of BVB's best chances coming in the closing stages of the match.

The hosts have performed well in the DFB-Pokal in recent seasons, winning the tournament outright in 2023-24 and reaching the semi-final stage in 2024-25 season, though they were eliminated by third tier Arminia Bielefeld that campaign.

Die Schwarzroten have 35 points in the league, and they are one point from fifth-placed RB Leipzig and four from fourth-placed Stuttgart.

Kasper Hjulmand's side won 3-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday in the Bundesliga, their third consecutive triumph, and they kept two clean sheets, scored six goals and conceded just once in those clashes.

Leverkusen have won three of their last four matches at home, with the club losing once, and they have in fact emerged as winners in five of their past eight at BayArena while only suffering two defeats.

© Imago / Philipp Szyza

St Pauli advanced into the final eight after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 on December 2, and they should be credited for limiting their opponents to 0.66 xG.

The visitors only have 14 points in the Bundesliga, and they are four points from 16th-placed Mainz 05, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot.

Alexander Blessin experienced a 2-1 defeat at home against Leverkusen in September 2025, with his team losing four and drawing one of their past five meetings with their hosts.

Kiezkicker are winless in their six most recent fixtures, succumbing to losses on three occasions, while they have only scored twice in their last three matches.

St Pauli's only victory in their past 11 outings on the road was in the DFB-Pokal against Gladbach, with the team having been beaten in eight of those away contests.

Bayer Leverkusen DFB-Pokal form:

W

W

W

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

W

W

St Pauli DFB-Pokal form:

W

W

W

St Pauli form (all competitions):

D

L

L

D

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Chai v.d. Laage

The DFB-Pokal represents Leverkusen's best chance of claiming silverware, so expect to see a strong starting lineup, with the likes of Patrik Schick set to play in the forward line.

Ezequiel Fernandez and Aleix Garcia are possible inclusions in the middle of the pitch, while Robert Andrich could be used in the middle of a back three.

Jarell Quansah and Loic Bade will almost certainly flank Andrich, while the continued absence of goalkeeper Mark Flekken means Janis Blaswich is set for another start between the posts.

With St Pauli in a battle to survive in the Bundesliga, fans should expect a weakened XI to be fielded on Tuesday, so perhaps Jannik Thomas Robatsch will feature in the team's back three.

Mathias Rasmussen is a candidate to appear in midfield, and he will be asked to support forwards Martijn Kaars and Ricky-Jade Jones.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Bade; Vazquez, Fernandez, Garcia, Grimaldo; Maza, Poku; Schick

St Pauli possible starting lineup:

Voll; Wahl, Robatsch, Mets; Stevens, Fujita, Rasmussen, Irvine, Oppie; Kaars, Jones

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 St Pauli

Leverkusen's record in the DFB-Pokal has been strong in the past two seasons, and their overall form is strong.

The hosts' performances at BayArena have been excellent, and they should be seen as strong favourites on Tuesday against St Pauli.

