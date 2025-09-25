Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between St Pauli and Bayer Leverkusen, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bayer Leverkusen will hope to get back to winning ways when they face hosts St Pauli in the Bundesliga on Saturday at Millerntor-Stadion.

Fifth-placed St Pauli lost for the first time this season when they were beaten 2-0 on September 19 by Stuttgart, but they head into the weekend's clash with seven points, two more than 11th-placed Leverkusen.

Match preview

St Pauli created two big chances against Stuttgart but faced five, and it was the first time in their four Bundesliga matches that they failed to net at least twice.

The home side's start to 2025-26 has been strong, with their tally of seven points more than they accumulated in their first eight league matches of 2024-25 (five).

Manager Alexander Blessin will be concerned that his side have kept just one clean sheet in seven top-flight outings, though only four clubs have faced less xG (4.8).

Kiezkicker have triumphed in two of their last three fixtures, and a win on Saturday would be their third in four, as many as they had achieved in their prior 18 competitive matches.

St Pauli are unbeaten at home this term - winning one and drawing one - and their form at home contrasts with how they ended the 2024-25 campaign at Millerntor-Stadion, where they lost four, drew three and won just one of their final eight games at the stadium.

Leverkusen were forced to settle for a 1-1 stalemate when they faced Borussia Monchengladbach on September 21, conceding the equaliser in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

Five of Die Werkself's last six goals were scored after the 80th minute, but while their ability to pose a threat late on in games should be seen as a positive, the fact they have conceded nine times in their past five is concerning.

The decision to sack Erik ten Hag after two league matches was alarming, and while new head coach Kasper Hjulmand has drawn one and won one of his two Bundesliga outings, it is too early to say whether it was the right decision to make such a drastic change in the dugout.

Leverkusen drew the corresponding fixture against St Paul 1-1 in April, but they did emerge as winners in the previous three matchups with their hosts.

The Black and Reds' form is mixed, as while they are undefeated in four games, they failed to triumph on three occasions.

Die Schwarzroten have also avoided loss in their three away matches this term - they won once - and they scored nine and conceded five in those fixtures.

Team News

St Pauli's most pressing injury concern is centre-back David Nemeth, who is not scheduled to return until late October due to a groin issue, though Hauke Wahl, Eric Smith and Adam Dzwigala are available.

James Sands and Joel Fujita have started every game this season in midfield, and barring any late injury problems, they will play once again.

Leverkusen also boast a mostly fit squad, and while Exequiel Palacios will be absent, key midfielders Robert Andrich and Aleix Garcia are ready to start.

Centre-forward Patrik Schick's place in the starting XI can be assumed, and he may be supported by attackers Malik Tillman and Eliesse Ben Seghir.

Jarell Quansah is certain to feature in the backline, and he could be joined by Loic Bade and Edmond Tapsoba.

St Pauli possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Wahl, Smith, Dzwigala; Saliakas, Sands, Fujita, Oppie; Sinani; Hountondji, Lage

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Quansah, Bade, Tapsoba; Vazquez, Andrich, Garcia, Grimaldo; Tillman, Seghir; Schick

We say: St Pauli 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

While St Pauli have looked strong at the start of the season, they have rarely been able to keep their opponents at bay.

Bayer Leverkusen's frontline has been excellent in recent games, and though they have themselves been vulnerable at the back, their positive away performances suggest they could get the better of their hosts.

