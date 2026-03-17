Tuesday's Champions League results & roundup: Paris Saint-Germain run riot as Vinicius Junior stars for Real Madrid

By Ellis Stevens | 17 Mar 2026 22:01 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 22:03

The 2025-26 Champions League resumed with four round of 16 second-leg fixtures on Tuesday, and there was no shortage of drama throughout the night.

Following Sporting's remarkable comeback triumph against Bodo/Glimt earlier in the evening, the action continued as Arsenal faced Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea took on Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City clashed with Real Madrid.

Chelsea (2) 0-3 (8) Paris Saint-Germain: PSG run riot at Stamford Bridge

Mayulu fires PSG 3-0 up as Chelsea fans begin to depart ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/05bx5Gj0At — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 17, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain ran riot with a 3-0 second leg triumph at Stamford Bridge, sealing an emphatic 8-2 aggregate victory against Chelsea in the round of 16.

Chelsea had the difficult task of overturning a three-goal deficit following the disappointing 5-2 defeat at the Parc des Princes last week, and the Blues quickly found themselves further behind in the second leg.

Just six minutes into the game and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted his third of the tie, capitalising on Mamadou Sarr's mistake and expertly finishing into the bottom right corner.

Only eight minutes later and the Blues fell even further behind, this time as Bradley Barcola struck into the top corner, marking the earliest Chelsea have ever conceded two goals in a Champions League match.

Although Liam Rosenior's side were improved following Barcola's goal, the Blues failed to hit the back of the net and were booed off at half-time by the Stamford Bridge crowd.

Chelsea continued to probe for a potential lifeline in the second half, but PSG once again found the next goal, with Senny Mayulu powering into the back of the net from the edge of the box.

Chelsea's night only got worse in the final minutes as Trevoh Chalobah was stretchered off, marking a miserable night for Rosenior and the Blues as PSG secured a superb 8-2 victory on aggregate.

The victory for PSG ensures the champions move one step closer to defending their crown, and they will look to continue their title defence when they take on either Galatasaray or Liverpool in the next round.

Manchester City (1) 1-2 (5) Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior stars

TIE OVER? ❌⚪️



Vinicius Jr makes it 4-0 Real on aggregate, making no mistake from the spot ? pic.twitter.com/NJnu9Ktv5f — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) March 17, 2026

Vinicius Junior starred for Real Madrid on Tuesday night, leading Los Blancos to a 2-1 victory on the night to ensure their 5-1 aggregate win against Manchester City.

The Citizens made an extremely bright start in the early minutes, but their hopes of a comeback were slashed when captain Bernardo Silva was sent off for a handball on the line.

Vinicius Junior slotted home the subsequent penalty, giving Real Madrid a 4-0 aggregate lead, but the 10-men of Man City continued to look threatening going forward.

Erling Haaland restored a slither of hope with an equaliser just before half-time, and Man City really could have taken the lead at multiple points throughout the second half.

However, the Citizens were ultimately unable to find the back of the net for the second time in the tie, with Real Madrid's Brazilian winger then sealing the victory with a last-minute goal on the night.

Real Madrid, as a result, book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they will prepare to face the winner of Atalanta and Bayern Munich.

Arsenal (3) 2-0 (1) Bayer Leverkusen: Gunners book quarter-final place

Declan Rice doubles the lead for Arsenal with a perfect finish into the bottom corner ?⚽



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/LWth1BPX83 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 17, 2026

Arsenal produced a dominant second-leg performance at the Emirates Stadium to beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on the night and ensure a 3-1 aggregate victory, booking their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Gunners were in complete control of the game from minute one as they pushed to get into the lead for the first time in the tie.

Despite all of Arsenal's domination, it required an Eberechi Eze stunner to give the hosts the lead, with the attacking midfielder pivoting on the spot and firing a beautiful effort into the top corner from outside the area.

Declan Rice added to the scoring just after the hour mark, curling into the bottom right corner, doubling Arsenal's lead on the night and extending the aggregate score to 3-1.

Bayer Leverkusen did look to push their way back into the tie in the final 30 minutes, but Arsenal defended their clean sheet to confirm the 3-1 triumph and book their place in the quarter-finals against Sporting Lisbon.