Dominik Szoboszlai makes Liverpool contract "progression" claim as Richard Hughes face 13 critical decisions

By Ben Knapton | 01 Feb 2026 13:14 , Last updated: 01 Feb 2026 13:14

Liverpool utility man Dominik Szoboszlai delivered an update on his contract talks with the Reds following Saturday's 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United.

The Hungary international - heralded as Liverpool's best player this season - was forced into an emergency right-back role for the clash with the Magpies after injuries to Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

Szoboszlai played a critical role in Liverpool's emphatic win nonetheless - their first in the top flight in 2026 - shortly after coming up with a goal and assist in the club's 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

As well as demonstrating his useful versatility, Szoboszlai has been a consistent goal threat throughout the campaign, claiming eight strikes of his own and seven assists from 33 matches in all tournaments.

The 25-year-old has either scored or assisted in each of his last six games in the Champions League to boot, and talk over a new-and-improved deal at Anfield has inevitably ramped up.

Dominik Szoboszlai delivers latest on Liverpool contract discussions

Szoboszlai is still on the same terms he signed when he arrived from RB Leipzig in 2023, and according to Capology, he is on a £120,000-a-week wage with the Premier League champions, making him just their 12th-highest earner.

The Reds would be expected to offer him a bumper pay rise to reflect his standing in the squad, but speaking after Saturday's game, Szoboszlai admitted that there had been no breakthrough in negotiations.

However, the Hungarian did hint that he sees his future on Merseyside, saying: "Nothing yet, to be honest," as quoted by The Mirror. "Nothing, from now on… it is not in my hands. There is no progression but if the right offer comes then let’s see.

"Right now, I am doing my job on the pitch - we will see in the future. I like the city, I like the club, I like playing with these guys, I love Anfield, I love the fans, let’s see what the future holds.

"It is not on me. I would love to (stay). We will see. It is always there and back and there and back. Let’s see what happens."

Szoboszlai still has two-and-a-half years to run on his existing contract with Liverpool, whom he has registered a total of 23 goals and 21 assists in 127 matches for across all competitions.

What other Liverpool contract situations need sorting out?

Szoboszlai may be a priority in terms of a pay rise, but he is not in terms of time, as five Reds are out of contract this summer and another seven see their deals expire in 2027.

However, of the quintet who could become free agents in June, only one of them - Trey Nyoni - may put pen to paper, as Ibrahima Konate, Freddie Woodman, Andrew Robertson and Rhys Williams may seek pastures new.

In terms of the 2027 gang, Liverpool will have critical decisions to make over Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Curtis Jones, but Wataru Endo, Joe Gomez and the injury-riddled Stefan Bajcetic could be allowed to depart for the right price.