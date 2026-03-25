Preview: Netherlands vs Norway - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 25 Mar 2026 15:51 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 20:59

Both warming up for this summer's World Cup finals, the Netherlands and Norway will meet for an international friendly on Friday.

After topping their qualifying groups to avoid the European playoffs, they now begin the countdown with a clash at Johan Cruijff Arena.

Match preview

Having all but sealed a place at the 2026 World Cup with a draw against Poland in their first November fixture, the Netherlands then secured their spot more formally by beating Lithuania 4-0 a few days later.

The draw subsequently pitched them against Japan, Tunisia and a European playoff winner in the group stage, but ambitious coach Ronald Koeman has been looking further ahead.

Koeman recently stated that reaching the semi-finals is a minimum requirement, while affirming his belief that the Oranje can go all the way.

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There are justifiable reasons to be confident, as they cruised through qualifying unbeaten while averaging over three goals per game, only conceding four times in the process.

Excluding a penalty-shootout loss to Spain in the UEFA Nations League, Koeman's men have gone more than a year without suffering defeat, and not since October 2023 have the Netherlands been beaten on home turf.

Before hosting Ecuador in Eindhoven, they now welcome Norway to Amsterdam, aiming to retain that unbeaten streak against tough opposition.

© Imago / NTB

Set for their first meeting with the Netherlands since losing a Qatar '22 qualifier back in 2021, Norway have come a long way since that contest.

Now boasting several proven stars, the Nordic nation emphatically ended a 28-year wait for World Cup qualification by storming through Group I last autumn.

Bookended by a pair of three-goal victories over Italy, the Norwegians won all eight games while racking up 37 goals, including 16 for the irrepressible Erling Haaland.

Only October's friendly draw with New Zealand halted the Landslaget's streak of nine straight wins, which included an 11-1 victory over Moldova and a 5-0 thrashing of Israel.

Having booked their country's first World Cup appearance in a generation, Stale Solbakken's side will now test themselves against opponents ranked seventh by FIFA, before hosting 18th-ranked Switzerland next Tuesday.

Netherlands form (all competitions):

D W W W D W

Norway form (all competitions):

W W W D W W

Team News

© Imago

Soon after being confirmed by Koeman as his first-choice striker, Memphis Depay has been forced to withdraw from the Netherlands squad with a thigh injury.

While the Corinthians forward has 108 caps, Crysencio Summerville of West Ham was set to make his debut before pulling out too; Robin Roefs, Matthijs de Ligt, Jurrien Timber, Noa Lang and Frenkie de Jong are also unavailable.

Jan Paul van Hecke can return, though, after serving a suspension against Lithuania, while there is a first senior call-up for AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, who Koeman has compared favourably to Spanish star Pedri.

With Memphis ruled out, Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey and Wout Weghorst of Ajax must compete with Roma loanee Donyell Malen to lead the hosts' front line.

Haaland would normally spearhead Norway's potent attack, having matched Robert Lewandowski's all-time record of 16 goals in UEFA qualifying. However, Solbakken has confirmed the Manchester City star will be rested.

So, Jorgen Strand Larsen could partner Alexander Sorloth, possibly supported from either flank by Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa - though Bodo/Glimt winger Jens Petter Hauge is back in contention after some stellar Champions League performances.

The visitors are still without injured captain Martin Odegaard, while Rangers midfielder Thelo Aasgaard - who scored a 15-minute hat-trick against Moldova last September - has been left out.

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van de Ven, Ake; Gravenberch, Schouten; Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo; Malen

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Ryerson, Ostigard, Ajer, Bjorkan; Bobb, Berg, Berge, Hauge; Strand Larsen, Sorloth

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We say: Netherlands 2-2 Norway

Neither side will want to lose momentum so close to the World Cup, with competition for places also raising the significance of this friendly.

The Netherlands are tough to defeat on home turf, while Norway seem to be unbeatable anywhere, so it may end in an entertaining score draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.