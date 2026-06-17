Norway 4-1 Iraq player ratings: Haaland sensation leads World Cup opener but Ajer's nightmare night a concern

By Alexis Pereira | 17 Jun 2026 01:35

Norway beat Iraq 4-1 in a lively Group I opener at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday in Boston, with Erling Haaland netting twice and substitute Leo Ostigard heading home from a corner to complete a win that was harder than the scoreline suggests.

Iraq surprised Norway and made life difficult for the European side, with Aymen Hussein's equaliser in the first half — a fine header — proof of that. Haaland's individual brilliance and the impact of the bench ultimately had the final say as Norway got off to a winning start, level with France at the top of Group I.

Norway player ratings vs. Iraq: Haaland sensational while Nusa terrorises the left flank

GOALKEEPER

Nyland - 6/10

DEFENCE

Julian Ryerson - 5/10

Solid when pushing forward to provide width but struggled at the defensive end. He was among the Bundesliga's leading assist-makers this season, which is why more was expected of him here.

Kristoffer Ajer - 4/10

Looked uneasy in possession and played several aimless long balls. In addition to his poor use of the ball, he frequently failed to deal with the Iraqi forwards' hold-up play.

Torbjorn Heggem - 5/10

David Moller Wolfe - 6/10

MIDFIELD

Sander Berge - 6/10

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

The conductor of Norway's play, Odegaard did not have quite the influence expected of him. However, it was his corner that Ostigard headed home, and he contributed directly to securing the victory.

Fredrik Aursnes - 6/10

ATTACK

Sorloth - 6/10

Despite being the weakest link in Norway's attack, Sorloth was far from poor. The Atletico Madrid forward caused problems down the right but lacked the finishing touch in situations where he was directly involved.

Haaland - 9/10

Did exactly what was expected of him: goals. He dragged the Iraqi defence across on several occasions, showed his exceptional positional instinct for the first goal and added a second by pressing high and benefiting from a defensive error. Top scorer on the night and the standout player on the pitch.

Antonio Nusa - 7/10

A constant menace down the left flank, with pace, dribbling and improvisation all on display. One of Norway's primary outlets throughout and played a key part in the build-up to the opening goal.

© Imago / (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith Icon Sportswire)

SUBSTITUTES

Ostigard - 7/10

Kristian Thorstvedt - 7/10

Oscar Bobb - 6/10

Andreas Schjelderup - 6/10

Patrick Berg - N/A

Iraq player ratings vs. Norway: Hussein defiant but Tahseen's error proves pivotal

GOALKEEPER

Jalal Hassan - 5/10

DEFENCE

Hussein Ali - 6/10

Tahseen - 3/10

Made a dreadful error with a short back-pass to goalkeeper Jalal Hassan that led directly to Norway's second goal, scored by Haaland. A pivotal moment that swung the match decisively in Norway's favour.

Akam Hashem - 5/10

Doski - 6/10

Not particularly prominent going forward, but showed impressive defensive solidity. Strong in one-on-one situations and reliable in covering the left flank.

MIDFIELD

Al-Ammari - 6/10

Failed to track back and stop Norway's rapid advances in behind, but delivered a perfectly-timed assist for Aymen Hussein's goal.

Zaid Ismail - 5/10

Bayesh - 5/10

Ali Jasim - 6/10

The architect of Iraq's goal. He twisted past the Norwegian right-back and broke through the last line of defence with an exquisite through ball for Al-Ammari to burst into the box and cross for Hussein's header. One of the most technically gifted players in the side.

ATTACK

© Imago / IMAGO / Justus Stegemann

Aymen Hussein - 7/10

Iraq's hero, scoring his side's goal with a fine header. Linked up well with his striking partner, showed good positional instinct and was one of the better players on the pitch.

Al-Hamadi - 6/10

Caused Norway's centre-backs problems with his physicality and hold-up play. Technical limitations prevented him from making a bigger impact, but he was effective in creating space and drawing midfielders into advanced positions.

SUBSTITUTES

Zidane Iqbal - 5/10

Marko Farji - 5/10

Mustafa Saadoon - N/A

Ahmed Qasem - 5/10

Mohanad Ali - N/A