Germany vs. Ivory Coast: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of World Cup clash

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Jun 2026 21:00 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 01:04

Germany and Ivory Coast will be looking to build on their positive starts made at the 2026 World Cup when they square off at BMO Field in Toronto on Saturday.

Die Mannschaft recorded the biggest opening win at this summer's tournament when they trashed Curacao 7-1 on Sunday, while the Elephants left it late to beat Ecuador by a narrow 1-0 scoreline last Monday.

Both nations occupy the top two positions in Group E and victory for either side here would significantly strengthen their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds, as well as topping the group.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two nations.

© Imago / Eisele

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 1

Germany wins: 0

Draws: 1

Ivory Coast wins: 0

Germany and Ivory Coast have never faced each other in a competitive match in their history and have only ever crossed paths once before in a friendly capacity.

The Allianz Arena in Munich staged a contest between these two nations back in November 2009, with striker Lukas Podolski starring for the Die Mannschaft as they salvaged a 2-2 draw on home soil.

Podolski opened the scoring from the penalty spot inside 12 minutes, before Emmanuel Eboue restored parity for Ivory Coast with a strike just before the hour mark.

Just two minutes after coming off the substitutes' bench, Seydou Doumbia thought he has won it for the Elephants when he found the net on the 85-minute mark.

However, Podolski came to the rescue with a stoppage-time equaliser for Germany, who were playing their first match following the tragic passing of goalkeeper Robert Enke.

Previous meetings

Mar 30, 2026: Germany 0-0 Ivory Coast (Friendly)